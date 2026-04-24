Houston Dash Announce Multi-Year Partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash today announced a multi-year partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water, which joins the club as its exclusive sparkling water partner. As part of the agreement, the LaCroix logo will be featured prominently on the back of each player jersey, adding a refreshing new element to the team's look on matchday.

"LaCroix has been one of the few brands meaningfully investing in women's soccer across the country, so their decision to partner with the Houston Dash carries real weight. They see what we're building here: an organization evolving its approach, a growing fanbase, and a market with enormous upside," Dash Chief Revenue Officer, Nico Zini said. "This partnership is about pushing the game forward and delivering a bigger, more impactful platform for women's soccer in Houston."

As part of the partnership, LaCroix will present a digital series available across the club's social platforms and support the team's digital marketing efforts. The collaboration extends to the recently launched Diesel's Kids Club and additional information about the program is available HERE. This partnership includes additional collaboration to enhance the fan experience on matchday plus marquee stadium marketing assets, ensuring maximum visibility for LaCroix at Shell Energy Stadium.

A LaCroix spokesperson added, "This new alliance with the Houston Dash underscores LaCroix's commitment to healthy living and activities that promote youth and women's sports. We look forward to connecting with the Dash players and fans. In addition to the Dash, we currently sponsor various women's professional soccer and basketball teams along with men's professional soccer and hockey teams."

This addition represents the next chapter in the evolution of the Houston Dash kit, building on established partnerships with Magellan Corporation (2023), Shell Energy (2022) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (2020).The Dash will wear the Houston Chronicles kit, featuring the newly pressed LaCroix logo, on Saturday, April 25 as they host the North Carolina Courage at Shell Energy Stadium for Kids Night. Tickets for the match start at $5 for children and additional information is available HERE.

This partnership was sourced and facilitated by KLUTCH Sports Group's Global Partnerships division, led by Andrew Feinberg.







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