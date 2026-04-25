Washington Spirit Sells out Second Match of Season with 19,215 at Audi Field
Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has sold out its second match this season, announcing an attendance of 19,215 at Audi Field on Friday evening in a matchup of last year's top two teams on the table with Kansas City.
This is the second time this season in just three home matches that the Spirit has sold out Audi Field, the quickest the club has gotten to two sellouts in club history. The Spirit has now sold out four of the past five matches at Audi Field, with both playoff matches last season drawing full stadiums.
The Spirit has now had 14 of the top 18 home attendance marks in club history dating back to the 2024 playoffs. Last season, the Spirit became only the fourth women's soccer club in the world to average over 15,000 fans per match, seeing close to 237,000 people come through the gates at Audi Field.
Washington is back at home in just five days on Wednesday, April 29 to face Racing Louisville FC at 7:00 p.m. in a rematch of last year's quarterfinals. Tickets are available here.
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