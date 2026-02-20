Houston Dash Partner with Magpies & Peacocks to Launch Houston Chronicles Kit on Thursday, February 26

Published on February 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and Magpies & Peacocks announced a new collaboration today, highlighted by the debut of the Houston Chronicles kit at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 26. The free event will take place at the Magpies & Peacocks studio, located at 2910 McKinney St., and marks the first public look at the club's newest kit.

Fans will also preview an exclusive, limited-edition collection created by Magpies & Peacocks, inspired by the Houston Chronicles kit and crafted through the fashion house's signature upcycled design process. The Houston-based nonprofit is dedicated to collecting, curating and sustainably reusing post-consumer textiles, producing small-batch collections that merge fashion, community and environmental stewardship. Additional information about the non-profit design house is available HERE.

WHAT:

Houston Chronicles Kit Launch plus exclusive look at Magpies & Peacocks exhibit inspired by the new Houston Dash kit

WHO:

Houston Dash leadership and players

WHEN:

Thursday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE:

Magpies & Peacocks

2910 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77003

PARKING:

1020 Paige Street, Houston, TX 77003

Street parking is also available along McKinney Street

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the Houston Chronicles kit at the launch event on Thursday, Feb. 26 or at the Team Shop at Shell Energy Stadium starting at 11:00 a.m. CT. Fans who purchase two season tickets for the upcoming season will receive a complimentary Houston Chronicles kit and existing Season Ticket Members can also receive a complimentary kit through an expanded referral program.







