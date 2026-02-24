Five Chicago Stars Earn National Team Call-Ups

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars Michelle Alozie, Aaliyah Farmer, Julia Grosso, Micayla Johnson and Jameese Joseph have all been called to represent their respective national teams in the February/March international window. Alozie and Farmer will join Nigeria and Mexico, respectively, for the first time as Chicago Stars. Grosso will don a Canadian jersey and Joseph will compete with the United States senior national team again, while Micayla Johnson joins the United States Under-19 Women's National Team (U-19 USWNT) for the first time.

Jameese Joseph is one of two Chicago Stars representing their countries in the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, joining the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) for the second time this year. The forward's last stint with the USWNT was one to remember, with Joseph earning her first start for the United States against Chile Jan. 28 and putting on a stellar performance that culminated in her first international goal. Joseph had multiple good looks at goal throughout the match, with her first shot less than a minute after play began, but the one that found the back of the net came from Yazmeen Ryan feeding the ball into the box for Joseph. The Chicago Star boxed out her defender and turned as she took possession, firing off a shot that Chile's keeper had no hope of stopping to double the USWNT's lead before they emerged with a 5-0 victory.

Julia Grosso is the other Star participating in the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, taking up her position with the Canadian Women's National Team (CANWNT) again. Grosso last featured for Canada in the team's final pair of matches in 2025, coming off the bench in both losses to Japan and seeing the pitch for 55 total minutes. Grosso joins Canada for the first time in 2026 after appearing in 11 matches in 2025 and scoring 2 goals.

The 2026 SheBelieves Cup kicks off with Canada taking on Colombia Mar. 1 at 1 p.m. CT in Nashville, Tennessee. Jameese Joseph and the USWNT will follow, matching up against Argentina at 4 p.m. CT. The United States goes toe-to-toe with Canada in Columbus, Ohio, at 5:30 p.m. CT. Finally, Canada will finish their SheBelieves Cup action Mar. 7 against Argentina at 11:30 a.m. CT and the U.S. will face off with Colombia at 2:30 p.m. CT in Harrison, New Jersey.

Michelle Alozie, who joined the Chicago Stars in December 2025, heads off with Nigeria as they prepare for the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with two friendlies. Alozie most recently started in both of Nigeria's final matches of WAFCON qualification, playing a key role in securing the Super Falcons' spot in the tournament. Nigeria's pair of friendlies will see the Super Falcons take on Cameroon, first Feb. 28, then again Mar. 6.

Aaliyah Farmer, the newest Star on Chicago's roster, will join Mexico as they continue their 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifiers journey. In the November/December international window, Farmer came in off the bench in the Mexican Women's National Team's Concacaf W Qualifiers match against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and started in Mexico's friendly match against Costa Rica. This international window will see Farmer and Mexico visit Saint Lucia in Concacaf W Qualifiers play Mar. 2 and play a friendly with Brazil Mar. 7.

Micayla Johnson moves up in the U.S. Soccer youth system with this call-up, starting her time with the Under-19 USWNT. Since joining the Chicago Stars last season, Johnson took part in several Under-17 USWNT camps and competed in the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with the United States to close out the year. Johnson helped the Under-17 USWNT finish first in their group with a goal and an assist before scoring an equalizer that sent their first knockout round match to penalty kicks. The 18-year-old forward now joins the Under-19 USWNT for a camp in Lisbon, Portugal, that will see matches against Wales Feb. 26, Czechia Mar. 2 and Portugal Mar. 6.

Following the February/March international window, Alozie, Farmer, Grosso, Johnson and Joseph will return to Chicago to finish final preparations with the Stars ahead of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League season. The Chicago Stars kick off the season on the road March 15 against Angel City FC. The club returns to Chicago the following week to play their home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. CT against the Kansas City Current. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







