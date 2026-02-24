Boston Legacy FC Announces New Kids on the Block for Home Opener Halftime Performance

Boston - Boston Legacy FC today announced that multi-platinum, award winning, global pop icons New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) will welcome the club to Boston with a special headline halftime performance at the club's highly anticipated first ever home opener on March 14 (12:30 p.m. ET abc) against NJ/NY Gotham FC. NKOTB will also be integrated throughout matchday as they help the club launch its inaugural season.

The hometown legends will welcome the Boston Legacy FC to Beantown in an electric halftime show that is quintessentially NKOTB and quintessentially Boston. Amidst their Las Vegas residency, THE RIGHT STUFF, at Dolby Live at Park MGM, NKOTB will return to the Boston area to perform in front of what is expected to be one of the largest crowds in Boston's National Women's Soccer League history. Boston Legacy FC has already surpassed 20,000 tickets sold at Gillette Stadium for the milestone match. The band will perform a medley of classic #1 hits like Hangin' Tough, Step By Step, and You Got It (The Right Stuff). From humble Boston beginnings to breaking box-office records and selling over 80 million records, it is now their great honor to welcome a new brand of Boston royalty in the Boston Legacy Football Club.

"Welcoming NKOTB to Gillette Stadium for our home opener is just the beginning of what will be an unforgettable inaugural season," said Jennifer van Dijk, Team President of Boston Legacy FC. "On March 14, we'll celebrate everything that makes Boston special - from professional sports and music to our public schools and fiercely loyal fans. By bringing together the Boston Legacy FC and NKOTB fan bases, we're creating a once-in-a-lifetime moment for our city. This is an event not to be missed."

"We'll never stop being Boston fans - we are loyal to the end. This halftime performance is part of a new and exciting chapter in Boston sports history and we are so happy to be a part of it" said Donnie Wahlberg. "It's still the five of us doing what we love to do and we can't wait for our fans to join us, along with so many women's soccer fans from across New England, in celebration of Boston and Boston Legacy FC."

As momentum around women's sports continues to build in Boston, New Kids on the Block are reinforcing their commitment to elevating the city's next generation of athletes. The group will take that commitment to the field when they headline the halftime show at Boston Legacy FC's highly anticipated home opener.

The halftime show promises a high-energy celebration of Boston pride, uniting sports and music in a can't-miss event as Boston Legacy FC faces Gotham FC in a marquee early-season matchup.

