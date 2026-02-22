Jorelyn Carabalí Called up to Colombian National Team for SheBelieves

Published on February 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club defender Jorelyn Carabalí has been called up to the Colombian national team for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, being played from March 1 through March 7. Colombia will join the United States, Canada, and Argentina in the tournament.

Carabalí signed with the Legacy earlier this January, coming from WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion. She has represented Colombia at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and at the 2024 Olympics and is currently with the Legacy squad in Spain for preseason warm-weather training. The Legacy will begin their 2026 NWSL campaign with their inaugural match on March 14 at Gillette Stadium against reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC.

Colombian National Team Roster by Position (Club/University)

Colombia's Matches at SheBelieves Cup 2026

Sunday, March 1: Colombia vs Canada, 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT (GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN)

Wednesday, March 4: Colombia vs Argentina, 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT (ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Columbus, OH)

Saturday, March 7: Colombia vs. United States, 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT (Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 22, 2026

Jorelyn Carabalí Called up to Colombian National Team for SheBelieves - Boston Legacy FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.