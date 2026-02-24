Gotham FC's Katie Stengel Signs Contract Extension

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Katie Stengel has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday in partnership with Dove.

Stengel, 33, is in her second stint with Gotham FC, having rejoined the club last July following a spell with English club Crystal Palace. She has won two NWSL championships with Gotham, scoring memorable goals in both postseason runs.

"This club has meant a lot to me, and I'm excited to continue this journey with Gotham," said Stengel. "We've set a high standard here, and I'm motivated every day to help the team compete for championships."

"Katie has been a key contributor in our club's success and brings a wealth of experience to our group," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "She's a proven competitor who understands what it takes to win in this league, and we're excited to have her continue with us."

Stengel has made 55 appearances for Gotham in all competitions, recording 10 goals and three assists.

The Wake Forest University graduate played a crucial role in Gotham's run to the 2025 NWSL Championship, scoring a dramatic game-winning goal in stoppage time of the second half of extra time in the stunning upset of the top-seeded Kansas City Current in the NWSL quarterfinals at CPKC Stadium. The strike marked her second career playoff goal with Gotham, tying her for the club record.

Two years prior, Stengel's long-range effort proved to be the game-winner in Gotham's semifinal upset of the reigning NWSL champion Portland Thorns, scoring in the 107th minute of the playoff thriller.

In 13 years as a professional, Stengel has played in five countries, including two years in England between Crystal Palace and Liverpool and four loan spells in Australia. She won a German league title with Bayern Munich in 2015 and secured promotion to the English WSL with Liverpool in 2022.







