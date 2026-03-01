Gotham FC Activates Club Captain Tierna Davidson off Injury List

Published on March 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC activated club captain and defender Tierna Davidson off the NWSL's season-ending injury list on Sunday, opening the door for the Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion's return to action almost a year after a knee injury sidelined her for most of the 2025 season.

Gotham FC takes on the Orlando Pride in a closed-door scrimmage on Sunday in Florida.

Davidson, 27, is entering her third year with Gotham FC and second as club captain. The California native has led the team to a club-best regular season performance in 2024 followed by two major competitive trophies in 2025 - Gotham's second NWSL Championship in three years and the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup given to the top team in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

A versatile defender, Davidson appeared in three matches last season before suffering a torn ACL in the first half of a 0-0 draw at Houston. Her leadership and presence around the team for the remainder of the year played a key role in the squad's success without one of the best players in the world regularly suiting up. Gotham's defense recorded a club-record 10 shutouts in the regular season and two in the NWSL Playoffs.

Davidson and Gotham FC will open the 2026 NWSL season on the road, taking on expansion club Boston Legacy FC on March 14 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The reigning champions will hold a ring ceremony for their triumphant return to Sports Illustrated Stadium the following weekend, hosting the North Carolina Courage for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 1, 2026

Gotham FC Activates Club Captain Tierna Davidson off Injury List - NJ/NY Gotham FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.