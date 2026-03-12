Gotham FC Signs Norwegian Star Guro Reiten from Chelsea

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has signed Norwegian star forward Guro Reiten from Chelsea FC, the club announced Thursday in partnership with Dove.

Reiten, 31, joins Gotham FC on loan through the July conclusion of her contract with Chelsea. She has agreed to a free agent deal through 2029 with Gotham FC once her loan expires.

The world class winger won 13 trophies with Chelsea and reached the 2021 UEFA Women's Champions League final, bringing a winning pedigree to Gotham FC, the reigning NWSL and continental champions.

"I'm really excited to join Gotham FC and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this club," said Reiten. "Gotham has built something special over the past few years, and there's clear ambition here. I'm looking forward to working hard, learning and doing everything I can to help the team succeed."

"Guro is a player of exceptional quality who has consistently performed at the highest levels of the game," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "Her experience competing for major trophies with Chelsea and her impact with the Norwegian national team will bring valuable leadership and attacking creativity to our squad. We're excited to welcome her to Gotham."

At Chelsea, Reiten played a key role in the club's sustained dominance in England, winning six Women's Super League titles, four Women's FA Cups and three Women's League Cups, totaling 59 goals and 44 assists in 207 appearances across all competitions. She was a Blues teammate of Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger and defender Jess Carter for five years.

Known for her creativity, vision and set-piece ability, Reiten has recorded double-digit goal contributions in multiple seasons, including 10 goals in 24 appearances for Chelsea last season. She is a two-time selection to England's prestigious PFA Team of the Year and has been included in The Guardian's 100 Best Footballers list the past four years.

On the international stage, Reiten has been a mainstay for the Norwegian women's national team for more than a decade. She has represented her country in multiple UEFA Women's European Championships and FIFA Women's World Cups, where Norway has reached three consecutive knockout stages.

The Norwegian international has 21 goals in 108 games for her country, recording three goals and two assists in two FIFA Women's World Cups and adding one goal and one assist in three UEFA Women's European Championships.

Before moving to England, Reiten starred in Norway's Toppserien with LSK Kvinner, where she established herself as one of Scandinavia's top players. She won multiple league titles with the club and earned the Toppserien Player of the Year award in 2018 after finishing as the league's top scorer.

A native of Sunndalsøra, Norway, Reiten began her professional career with Sunndal before rising to prominence with Trondheims-Ørn and later LSK Kvinner, where her performances helped secure domestic titles and establish her as one of the country's top talents.







