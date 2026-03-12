Seattle Reign FC Acquires $500,000 from Chicago Stars FC in Exchange for Jordyn Huitema

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has traded forward Jordyn Huitema to Chicago Stars FC in exchange for $500,000 in league funds, including $200,000 in allocation money and $300,000 in intra-league transfer funds.

"Jordyn has been a tremendous professional and teammate during her time with the Reign," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "We're grateful for the commitment and energy she brought to the club and to our community. We wish her nothing but the best in the next chapter of her career."

Huitema, 24, joined Reign FC midway through the 2022 NWSL season from Paris Saint-Germain and helped the club secure its third NWSL Shield later that year. The Canadian forward recorded 13 goals and four assists in 70 appearances (58 starts) over the last four NWSL regular seasons. She departs with the eighth-most regular-season goals and 11th-most regular-season appearances in club history. Huitema is also the second-youngest player in club history to record a brace, scoring twice in a match during the 2024 season at 23 years old.

In 2025, Huitema started 18 of her 22 appearances, recording three goals and one assist. Her final goal for the club came against the Houston Dash on August 24, when she headed in a cross from defender Sofia Huerta that made Huerta the NWSL's all-time assists leader. Since the start of the 2023 season, Huitema has scored six headed goals, tied for the second-most in the league during that span.

On the international stage, Huitema has earned 96 caps with the Canadian Women's National Team and represented her country at multiple FIFA Women's World Cups and Olympic Games.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.