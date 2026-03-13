Utah Royals FC Open 2026 NWSL Season on the Road against Kansas City Current

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC opens the 2026 NWSL Regular Season on the road against the Kansas City Current on Saturday, March 14. Kickoff from CPKC Stadium is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. MT, marking the first match of the campaign for both clubs.

Utah enters the new season under the leadership of Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets, who begins his second season at the helm of Utah Royals FC. Coenraets helped guide the club through a strong second half of the 2025 campaign, where Utah produced a club-record eight-match unbeaten streak following the summer break, the longest unbeaten run in team history. Known for his modern tactical approach and commitment to player development, the Belgian manager continues to build a competitive squad focused on consistency and intensity across the pitch. Saturday's season opener provides an early opportunity for Utah to build on that momentum and set the tone for the 2026 campaign against one of the NWSL's most competitive sides.

The Kansas City Current, led by new Head Coach Chris Armas, also begins the season with a clean slate as both teams start the 2026 campaign. Kansas City will host the season opener at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a professional women's soccer team, providing a strong home atmosphere for the Current.

Saturday's contest represents Match #1 of the 2026 NWSL Regular Season for both clubs. With a long season ahead, the opening weekend provides an important early benchmark as teams begin their push up the league standings.

Following the season opener in Kansas City, Utah Royals FC will return home for its 2026 home opener against San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, March 22 at America First Field, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. MT. Fans can secure 2026 Utah Royals FC season tickets now to be part of the upcoming campaign here.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden:: Utah Royals FC vs. Kansas City Current | CPKC Stadium | 2:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 1:30 p.m. MT

Following Saturday's match in Kansas City, the Royals will return to America First Field on March 22 to take on San Diego Wave at 5:00 p.m. MT (tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single).







