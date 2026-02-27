Defender Kayla Duran Extends Contract with Gotham FC

Published on February 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC and defender Kayla Duran have agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Friday in partnership with Dove.

Duran joined Gotham FC in July 2025 as a national team replacement player following the completion of her collegiate career at the University of Southern California and signed a short-term extension that kept her with the club through the FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which concluded Feb. 1 in London. The new deal runs two seasons, bolstering Gotham's defensive corps with a familiar face.

"I am so excited to be re-signing with Gotham FC," said Duran. "Coming off my rookie season as an NWSL champion, I truly could not have imagined a better start to my professional career. This club and this team mean so much to me, and I'm proud to continue building here and representing Gotham."

"Kayla has shown great quality in her time at the club so far," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "She continues to grow as a player, and we're excited about the impact she can have for us moving forward."

During the 2025 season, Duran made nine NWSL regular-season appearances and featured as a substitute in both the quarterfinal and semifinal. She scored her first professional goal Sept. 2 against Alianza in the Concacaf W Champions Cup and was named Player of the Match for her performance.

In the historic upset of top-seeded Kansas City in the quarterfinals of the NWSL Playoffs, Duran's header off goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger's free kick led to Katie Stengel's game-winning goal in extra time. The four-touch sequence etched the places of Berger, Duran, Stengel and Jaedyn Shaw, who was credited with the assist, into Gotham lore.

A native of Massachusetts, Duran began her collegiate career at Boston College, earning ACC All-Freshman Team honors before transferring to Brown University. At Brown, she was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-America recognition. She concluded her collegiate career at USC before turning professional.







