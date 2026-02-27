MBTA Adds Train Service for Boston Legacy FC Match

Published on February 27, 2026

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis), the T's operations and maintenance partner for Commuter Rail, announced today that special event train service will transport passengers to Foxboro Station (Gillette Stadium) for the Boston Legacy Football Club match. The Boston Legacy Football Club match will take place on March 14 at 12:30 PM.

"The MBTA is proud to provide special event train service to the March 14 Boston Legacy FC match, and we welcome soccer fans to the Commuter Rail," said Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. "We encourage soccer fans to leave the driving to us and take the train. Soccer season is quickly approaching, and I thank our Operations and Keolis team for their continued dedication to delivering this new service. Let's go, Legacy FC!"

"Keolis is ready to welcome soccer fans on board the Commuter Rail for the first ever Boston Legacy FC home opener," said Keolis General Manager and CEO John Killeen. "We are prepared to safely transport riders to and from Gillette Stadium for this exciting prelude to the World Cup matches later this year. I'd like to thank our crews for their work to make this special event service a success."

"At Boston Legacy FC, we are committed to delivering an exceptional fan experience, and the special event train is a direct result of listening to our supporters. We're thrilled to offer fans the option to commute from South Station to Foxborough for our home opener on March 14 at 12:30 PM against NJ/NY Gotham FC," said Jennifer van Dijk, Team President of Boston Legacy FC. "Surpassing 20,000 tickets sold is an incredible milestone for our club and our city, and with New Kids on the Block joining the celebration, the energy will be unforgettable. We can't wait to see everyone there and kick off this historic season together."

Boston Legacy FC Match on March 14:

On Saturday, March 14, one special event train for the Boston Legacy FC match will depart South Station at 10:05 AM and will stop at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station at 11:05 AM. Following the match, the inbound return train will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the final whistle. Schedules and mTicket purchasing details will be available at MBTA.com/Gillette.

Special event train tickets will be $20 and will go on sale on March 9 at 11 AM on the mTicket app. Tickets will be valid for travel all day on the Commuter Rail network.

Commuter Rail trains on all lines will operate on a regular Saturday schedule for March 14.







