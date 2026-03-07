Boston Legacy FC Preseason Update

March 7, 2026

Boston Legacy FC players are in the midst of preseason preparation for the club's March 14 home opener against NWSL national champions Gotham FC. The players and sporting staff have completed two successful warm-weather training trips, one at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and the second at Pinatar Arena Football Center in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain. These trips included several highly competitive scrimmages, including one against 2021 NWSL champions Washington Spirit, and another against the Chicago Stars. Now the players are back in Boston and, with just one week to go before they play their first game, spirits in camp are high.

Quote sheet:

General Manager Domè Guasch

On assembling the players and his staff:

"I have to say that I'm incredibly proud of the job that everybody has done in the team. Staff, players, their involvement, their daily work, and the attitude since the very, very first day."

"I remember the very first day that we trained at IMG I had tears in my eyes, like it's coming together. It had been over a year of building, building, building, and putting a team together for that, and building not only the team on the pitch but also the staff that would be supporting them. And seeing that come to life for the first time, honestly it was very emotional. Since then it's been great."

On the team's preseason scrimmages:

"Obviously it was very exciting because those are true tests. We're playing 11 v. 11 against established teams, and all of them have gone very, very well. We're very, very happy with the team performance. Obviously the results have all been positive too, which is great. At the same time, those were only tests for the real thing that is coming up on March 14. Honestly, it can't come soon enough. I feel the team is ready for that challenge."

Laís Araújo

On preseason preparation:

"We're very focused, very excited about the season coming up. The team is getting to know each other much better. We're trying to focus on growing together, starting this new journey with a lot of love and excitement."

"I think we're a young group full of energy to give and to show the fans what we're here for, to build this legacy with intensity but with also big character."

"What I'm most excited about is looking forward to the growth of the group within the league and the city. I think this is an important moment for us to show what we're capable of. We're here to build something beautiful. We're here to build something that is going to last forever, so we have to be really grateful that we have this opportunity to represent Boston."

Casey Murphy

On the team coming together in just two months:

"There's a lot of young, new energy on the squad. Everyone's fired up. We're pumped. We're all new to this team but we all picked Boston. We all have our reasons why. And it's been awesome to finally be here and get going."

"We have a ton of international players. We have a ton of NWSL experience. We have the younger players. It's just been great to come together and it's been challenging, but also that's why we love playing. We love a challenge. So it's been exciting to get to know everyone and put in that work."

Head Coach Filipa Patão

On preseason progress:

"Preseason was very, very good. A lot of weeks working with the players in different environments. In regards to the technical and tactical aspects, the games, every result was positive, but we focus on the things that we can improve, the things that we need to continue to grow. It's a long process. It's not a process of three weeks or four weeks, five weeks. We're going to continue to grow even in season in the league. But right now we are very excited, very happy, because the work was very good. The team is starting to have a lot of principles that we want in the way that we want to play."

Current Roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Laurel Ivory, Casey Murphy, Hannah Stambaugh

Defenders (7): Laurel Ansbrow, Laís Araújo, Jorelyn Carabalí, Emerson Elgin, Nicki Hernandez, Kaká, Bianca St-Georges

Midfielders (7): Alba Caño, Aleigh Gambone, Josefine Hasbo, Annie Karich, Sophia Lowenberg, Barbara Olivieri, Chloe Ricketts

Forwards (7): Amanda Allen, Amanda Gutierres, Fauzia Najjemba, Nichelle Prince, Sammy Smith, Ella Stevens, Aïssata Traoré







