Boston Legacy FC Launches 2026 Common Ground Kit

Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club is marking its inaugural year with a secondary kit that is both deeply local and unmistakably Boston. Introducing the Common Ground Kit from Nike - a bold, dark jersey that connects the city's neighborhoods while signaling the start of a new Legacy in Boston.

Set against a Pitch Black base, the kit showcases a layered collage inspired by the distinct neighborhoods that make up the City of Boston. Overlapping shapes stretch across the front panel in Fuchsia Flash, Pitch Black, and Legacy Green, energized by accents of Dynamic Yellow and Cone Orange, while larger neighborhoods emerge through the negative space.

The name Common Ground is inspired by the communities that come together on matchday. It reflects the belief that soccer is a global game-one that unites people across cultures, backgrounds, and neighborhoods. The sport thrives in shared spaces, where stories overlap, connections are forged, and the game belongs to everyone.

The name also draws inspiration from Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park and one of the city's most iconic gathering places. As a symbol of shared space and community connection, it embodies the community-driven spirit at the heart of Common Ground. The Common Ground Kit was photographed on local Bostonians in neighborhoods across the city, further grounding the kit in the city it represents.

"This kit celebrates the neighborhoods that make Boston - each with its own story and pride. Together, they form the collective heartbeat of this city, and that unity is woven into every detail of this design," said Jennier Epstein, Controlling Owner of Boston Legacy FC. "As we begin our inaugural season, it's important that our club reflects the city it represents. When our players wear the Common Ground kit, they're representing more than a club; they're representing the communities that show up and support them. As a longtime resident of Boston, it's incredibly meaningful to stand alongside our players and fans, wearing this kit and celebrating the city we call home."

"Boston fans care deeply about their city and their teams, and I'm excited to build a new legacy with them," said Head Coach Filipa Patão. "We are proud to represent Boston, and can't wait to show this city what we are made of."

Using the front-panel artwork, Nike developed a repeated tile print to reduce fabric waste during production. As a result, the placement of neighborhoods will vary slightly on each retail jersey, ensuring more efficient fabric use while making every kit uniquely its own.

The kit prominently features the Boston Legacy FC crest on the chest. A continued celebration of the local community and its support for the organization, Greater Boston-based retailer TJ Maxx serves as the front-of-kit sponsor. Additionally, Hyundai appears on the right sleeve, and Voya Financial is displayed on the lower back.

To celebrate the launch, Boston Legacy FC will host an immersive kit reveal event on Thursday, February 26, from 6-9 PM at the Cyclorama at Boston Center for the Arts. Fans can purchase and personalize both the First Light and Common Ground kits while taking part in interactive experiences alongside fellow supporters. Season Ticket Members will also receive exclusive patches as part of the celebration.

Both the First Light and Common Ground kits are available online at bostonlegacyfc.com and nwslshop.com, as well as in stores at Dick's Sporting Goods, Sports Endeavors, We Got Soccer, Nike, and Foudys UK. The Common Ground kit is also available through Fanatics.







