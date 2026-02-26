Utah Royals FC Unveil "Swarm Kit," a Tribute to Utah's Beehive Spirit and Collective Strength

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC today unveiled the club's new "Swarm Kit," an expression of Utah's Beehive State identity and a celebration of the unity, industry, and shared purpose that define both the state and the Royals community.

Bees surround the club's lioness crest, honoring Utah's identity as the Beehive state. The Swarm Kit pairs a heavy black and tonal dark grey base with highlights of Utah Royals gold.

The swarm shows that no single bee defines the hive. Progress is not driven forward by one person, but by the efforts of many moving pieces all with shared goals and serving those around us with selfless compassion. That same ethos is the foundation of Utah Royals FC, from the players and coaches on the pitch to the support staff behind the scenes and the fans in the stands, the club strives every day to be unstoppable by design.

This kit is designed to connect the entire Royals ecosystem. It reflects the relentless work put in, the commitment shown, and the unwavering belief of everyone wearing the crest. At its core, the Swarm represents belonging, a reminder that everyone belongs here.

We are the swarm. We are better together.

A distinctive red "Queen Bee" mark on the back of the jersey symbolizes the traditional beekeeper's practice of marking the queen. This symbol represents leadership, unity, and the heartbeat of the swarm, a focal point that guides and energizes the collective while remaining inseparable from it. A leader that is unafraid to own it and drive meaningful impact.

By combining bees with the lioness crest, the Swarm Kit has captured the essence of Utah itself, determined, industrious, and unified in pursuit of something greater than any one individual. It is a tribute to the Beehive State and to the community that powers Utah Royals FC forward.

This club believes that success is built together, that strength comes from unity, and that every member of the Royals family plays a role in shaping our culture.

Together, we move as one. Together, we are the Swarm.







