San Diego Wave FC Launched Balboa Park Kit at Balboa Park on Thursday Night

Published on February 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC tonight unveiled the Club's new kit in-person at Balboa Park's Plaza de Panama. At the Kit Launch event, presented by Jameson Irish Whiskey, the Wave welcomed fans and the San Diego community to the iconic park, while they had an opportunity to meet players, build their own tilework jersey, purchase the kit, and learn more about Balboa Park.

With the launch, the Club announced that a portion of proceeds from the Balboa Park Kit will benefit Forever Balboa Park, a nonprofit the focuses on supporting the preservation, accessibility, and future of the park for generations to come.







