Denver Summit FC Introduces Inaugural Evergreen Kit

Published on February 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC introduced the Inaugural Evergreen Kit, the club's debut uniform, with the help of the Colorado Symphony at Denver Union Station today. A love letter to Colorado, the Inaugural Evergreen Kit, is available for purchase at DenverSummitFC.com and retailers across the Front Range.

The club will don the Inaugural Evergreen Nike uniform in Denver for the first time at The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home fixture against the Washington Spirit at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28 at Noon MT live on CBS. With over 45,000 tickets sold, Summit FC will break the single-game NWSL attendance record of 40,091, previously set by Bay FC against the Washington Spirit at Oracle Park in San Francisco on August 23, 2025.

The Inaugural Evergreen Kit, the first-ever, for Denver Summit FC, is more than a uniform, it's a declaration of arrival and a love letter to the place we call home. Designed to honor Colorado's untamed beauty and mark a historic first season, the Inaugural Evergreen Kit captures the spirit of Coloradans, the ruggedness of our community, and the ambition of a club ready for the first climb.

The primary jersey is anchored in a rich evergreen green, inspired by the towering pine forests that blanket Colorado's Front Range year-round. The color reflects resilience, growth, and endurance - qualities that mirror the landscape, Colorado's community and a club preparing for the journey ahead.

Subtle tonal striping woven into the sleeves and neckline mimic the iconic azure Mile High sky and a sage accent, a tribute to Colorado's high desert plains and native sagebrush, adding balance and a connection to the Centennial State's diverse natural landscape.

The Denver Summit FC crest resides over the heart. More than a badge, it represents the identity, pride, and collective belief of the Denver community. Every stitch carries the responsibility of representing neighborhoods, families, and generations of Coloradans who have long awaited this moment. When players step onto the pitch in this kit, they do so not just as individuals, but as ambassadors of the community, carrying Denver's grit, diversity, and unwavering spirit into every match.

This kit represents the dawn of a new era of professional sports, for Denver soccer and for all of Colorado.

Summit FC will open its first NWSL campaign on Saturday, March 14 at 4:30pm MT, traveling to face Bay FC in the club's debut match live on ION, Denver7/The Spot Denver 3. Two weeks later, Denver will host The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match, on Saturday, March 28 against Washington Spirit at Empower Field at Mile High, beginning at Noon MT live on CBS.

