ESPN Original Series NWSL: The Final Third to Premiere February 25, Prominently Featuring the Washington Spirit

Washington Spirit hit the pitch

Washington, D.C. - ESPN today announced its newest ESPN Original Series NWSL: The Final Third will premiere February 25 on the ESPN App, with its linear debut airing March 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The series will also be available to stream on Disney+ on March 2 through March 31.

Directed by Marie Margolius and produced by Words + Pictures, Omaha Productions and ESPN, the three-episode series follows Angel City FC, Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current as they navigate a defining NWSL season shaped by rising expectations, increased investment and relentless pressure to win.

The series gives an inside look into the lives of three Spirit stars, Hal Hershfelt, Esme Morgan and Trinity Rodman. Rodman anchors the squad as she battles to return from injury - a journey that becomes one of the series' emotional throughlines. She is joined by Hershfelt and Morgan, fresh off a UEFA Women's EURO 2025 title with the England Lionesses, as the Spirit enters the year among the league's top contenders.

"The three teams we embedded with were navigating very different realities as the 2025 regular season concluded, and the drama that unfolded was incredible to witness," said Words + Pictures director Marie Margolius. "I hope viewers come away feeling inspired by the intensity of the competition on the pitch - but most of all, connected to the players who shoulder the pressure and live with the consequences of every result off of it."

Each of the three teams featured in NWSL: The Final Third enters the season at a pivotal moment, driven by unfinished business, franchise-defining decisions and the pursuit of sustained success at the highest level of women's professional soccer.

From action on the pitch to strategic competition in the boardroom, NWSL: The Final Third offers an intimate look at intense rivalries, unforgettable personalities and the pressure that defines elite competition in a rapidly evolving league.

Featured throughout the series are Lo'eau LaBonta (Captain Midfielder, Kansas City Current), Riley Tiernan (Rookie Forward, Angel City FC), Hal Hershfelt (Midfielder, Washington Spirit), Trinity Rodman (Forward, Washington Spirit) and Esme Morgan (Defender, Washington Spirit).

Episode Descriptions

Episode 1: Hungry Dogs Run Faster

Lo'eau LaBonta and the KC Current dance to the top of the standings, while the Washington Spirit welcome Trinity Rodman back from injury. Rookie sensation Riley Tiernan and Angel City face playoff elimination.

Episode 2: No Free Picnics

Angel City plan their future without recently retired soccer icons Christen Press and Ali Riley. With Trinity Rodman sidelined by injury, Esme Morgan and the Spirit seek playoff redemption. The top seed KC Current are pushed to the limit against 8-seed Gotham FC.

Episode 3: No Underdogs Allowed

All roads lead to the NWSL Championship as the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC deliver an epic finale. Spirit midfielder Hal Hershfelt reflects on her journey. Kansas City looks to the future after a heartbreaking loss. Angel City's Riley Tiernan heads to the NWSL Awards as a Rookie of the Year finalist.

