Washington Spirit Loans Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko to DC Power FC

Published on February 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has loaned goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko to DC Power FC of the Gainbridge Super League through May 31, the clubs announced today. As part of the deal, Power FC paid a loan fee to the Spirit as Washington retains the right to recall Wojdelko.

"Wojo will gain valuable match experience with Power FC this spring as she continues to develop in her pro career," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "We look forward to following her growth over the next several months."

Wojdelko signed with the Spirit last month after a stellar college career at Vanderbilt University. For her performance during her senior season in 2025, Wojdelko was named the SEC Goalkeeper of the Year and earned Second Team All-American honors. The goalkeeper also led the Commodores to the program's two best NCAA Tournament finishes in school history, advancing to the round of 16 in 2024 before leading her side to its first-ever quarterfinal appearance in 2025.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







