Cook Signs Contract Extension with Gotham FC

Published on February 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC midfielder Sofia Cook has signed a contract extension through the 2028 season, the club announced Monday in partnership with Dove.

Cook, 21, joined Gotham ahead of the 2025 season and made her NWSL debut May 4 against Chicago. The Long Beach, California, native went on to make 10 appearances during her rookie campaign in NWSL play, which culminated with Gotham FC's second NWSL Championship in three years.

"I'm grateful to have started my professional career at Gotham and excited for the opportunity to keep developing here," said Cook. "I've learned so much in my first year and can't wait to keep playing with my amazing teammates and our awesome fans."

"Sofia is a talented player with a very bright future ahead," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're excited to continue supporting her development and believe this is an environment where she can really thrive."

Cook arrived at Gotham following a standout collegiate career at UCLA. Across 56 matches with the Bruins, she recorded 12 goals and six assists, helping UCLA capture the 2022 NCAA national championship alongside future Gotham teammate Lilly Reale. That season, Cook scored the game-winning goal in the national quarterfinals to send the Bruins to the College Cup and earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team recognition. She went on to earn all-conference honors twice during her collegiate career and closed the 2024 season as UCLA's joint top scorer with four goals, earning All-Big Ten recognition.

In addition to her NWSL appearances with Gotham, Cook started all four group stage matches in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, helping her team finish second in Group B and qualify for its second consecutive W Champions Cup knockout stage. She started and played the full 90 minutes in Gotham's 4-0 third-place match win over Morocco's AS FAR at the FIFA Women's Champions Cup in London earlier this month.

At the international level, Cook competed with the U-20 U.S. Women's National Team at the 2023 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championships and was also a member of the U-15 U.S. Youth National Team that won the 2018 Concacaf Girls' U-15 Championship.







