KeyBank Named Official Retail Bank of Portland Thorns, a Partnership Rooted in Community

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns today announced a new multi-year partnership with KeyBank, naming the financial institution the Official Retail Bank of the Portland Thorns. Rooted in a shared commitment to equity, access, and community impact, the partnership introduces a suite of initiatives designed to open doors for girls and women across Portland - on the pitch and beyond.

Together, the Thorns and KeyBank will be investing in major Thorns community initiatives such as: Community Captain, Thorns Academy, Lead(HERS) of Tomorrow and player education opportunities each designed to create meaningful, visible impact for fans and the broader community.

"When you hand someone a key, you're saying this space is yours and that's what this partnership represents," said Alexis Lee, President of Business Operations for the Portland Thorns. "Sports in the formative years do more than build skills on the field. They build confidence, resilience, leadership and belief - the traits that shape opportunity for the rest of a young woman's life. With KeyBank, we can strengthen the resources around girls at every stage of their journey, expanding access, investing in their growth and bringing opportunity forward in tangible ways. This is about creating real pathways and making sure more young women see a future where they belong in every room."

"We're thrilled to grow our partnership with the Thorns as their official retail bank," said Josh Lyons, KeyBank Oregon and SW Washington Market President. "This collaboration is a true testament to our commitment to strengthening the Portland community. Together, we'll create meaningful opportunities for youth development, expand access to financial empowerment resources, and inspire the next generation-both on and off the pitch. The Thorns embody the heart, determination, and community spirit that mirror our values, and we're proud to support their journey."

Community Captain, presented by KeyBank

As a signature in-stadium recognition moment, the Community Captain program honors individuals who embody the spirit of Portland through service, leadership, and community impact. At each regular season home match, a Community Captain is recognized on the field in a pre-match moment, celebrated by fans and spotlighted across Thorns platforms throughout the season.

Thorns Academy

KeyBank's investment in the future of the game will directly support the Portland Thorns Academy, including serving as the Academy's front-of-kit sponsor, a visible commitment to the next generation. Their partnership will expand access, opportunity, and development pathways for young athletes, while also supporting key milestones like the Academy Gala and Senior Signing Day to celebrate scholarships and the next wave of talent.

Women and Girls Empowerment Initiatives

The partnership also supports Lead(HERS), a leadership and career-focused initiative designed to equip young women with tools, exposure, and real-world experiences that extend beyond soccer. Through mentorship, education, and hands-on opportunities,

Lead(HERS) connects ambition with access.

KeyBank and the Thorns will collaborate on a scholarship program benefiting girls from underserved communities, as well as curating original content that pairs soccer insights with financial education, helping families and young athletes build confidence on and off the field.

Looking ahead, KeyBank and the Thorns will bring the partnership into the community through branch integrations, fan-facing experiences, and player education programs. From welcoming, Thorns-themed consultations at KeyBank branches to financial literacy and career-planning sessions for players, the initiative is designed to empower fans and athletes alike with tools for long-term success.

In addition, KeyBank will continue to serve as presenting partner of the "Girl of the Game" in-stadium feature, celebrating young fans at every regular season home match and reinforcing the message that every girl belongs in the game.

The partnership will activate throughout the 2026 season across Providence Park, community events, digital platforms, and neighborhoods across the region.







