Portland Thorns to Host C.F. Monterrey for Preseason Match on Friday, March 6

Published on February 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it will host Liga MX Femenil's C.F. Monterrey for a preseason match at 7 p.m. PT on Friday, March 6 at Providence Park. The matchup will be open to the public and tickets are available for purchase now at thorns.com/tickets.

The match against Monterrey will be the first opportunity to see the Thorns in action at Providence Park before the 2026 NWSL season kicks off. Portland will open the NWSL season on Friday, March 13 at Washington Spirit with the match scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on Prime Video.

The Thorns' first home match of the 2026 NWSL season will be against rival Seattle Reign FC for Opening Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. PT. The Thorns plan to go Dark Mode for Opening Night and fans are encouraged to wear black to help create a unified, high-energy environment against Seattle.

Fans interested in purchasing Thorns tickets for the 2026 NWSL season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503.509.5555, email ticketsales@thorns.com or visit thorns.com/tickets for more information.

To view the full 2026 Portland Thorns match schedule, visit thorns.com/schedule.

To view the full 2026 Portland Thorns promotional schedule, visit thorns.com/thorns-promotional-schedule.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 13, 2026

