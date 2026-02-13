Bay FC Forwards Onyeka Gamero, Alex Pfeiffer Selected to Join U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Training Camp February 24 to March 3

Published on February 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC forwards Onyeka Gamero and Alex Pfeiffer (FIE-fuhr) have been invited to its U-20 Women's National Team training camp in Chula Vista, Calif. from Feb. 24 to March 3. The selection is each player's first international call up this year and makes them the second and third Bay FC players selected to a national team program in 2026.

Gamero's call up marks her first by the U.S. ranks since 2023, when she was a standout for the U-20 squad as the youngest player on its roster at the 2023 Concacaf U-20 Championship. She scored two goals at the tournament as the U.S. claimed second place and secured a spot in the 2024 U-20 World Cup, including an 80th minute equalizer in the final vs. Mexico. Her performance earned her first professional contract, joining storied Spanish side FC Barcelona's second team following the tournament, and a nomination for U.S. Soccer's 2023 Young Player of the Year award alongside a talented group of standout young players, all now featuring for NWSL clubs.

Pfeiffer re-joins the U.S. U-20's with her invitation. After recovering from injury throughout 2025, she was named to the squad's October camp roster, her first international program invitation since helping the U-17s to the 2024 Concacaf U-17 Championship title. The 18-year-old forward joined Bay FC in January from the Kansas City Current after appearing in seven matches across all competitions in 2025.

The camp is part of continued preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Poland from Sept. 5-27. The U.S. is one of 12 nations to have already qualified for the tournament, doing so at the 2025 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship last June. The tournament will feature 24 countries. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, are eligible for the 2026 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup. The camp roster is made up of 16 players born in 2006, seven born in 2007 and one born in 2008.

U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster by Position (College/Club; Hometown) Domestic Camp - Chula Vista, Calif.

Goalkeepers (3): Caroline Birkel (Stanford; St. Louis, Mo.), Kate Ockene (Florida State; Sandy, Utah), Kealey Titmuss (Penn State; Grand Blanc, Mich.)

Defenders (8): Bella Ayscue (Penn State; Apex, N.C.), Lizzy Boamah (Stanford; San Diego, Calif.), Paloma Daubert (UCLA; Rescue, Calif.), Abby Gemma (Florida; Flemington, N.J.), Kieryn Jeter (Georgia; Cumming, Ga.), Emma Johnson (Penn State; Greenfield, Ind.), Zoe Matthews (SL Benfica, POR; Southlake, Texas), Hope Munson (UNC; Holladay, Utah)

Midfielders (6): Sofia Cedeno (Seattle Reign FC; Dallas, Texas), Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC; Southlake, Texas), Addie Halpern (Virginia; Middlesex, N.J.), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign FC; Bedford, Texas), Y-Lan Nguyen (Stanford; Fairfax, Va.), Linda Ullmark (Houston Dash; Buffalo, N.Y.)

Forwards (7): Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign FC; Red Oak, Texas), Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave; Doral, Fla.), Alex Buck (Washington; Medina, Wash.), Izzy Engle (Notre Dame; Edina, Minn.), Onyeka Gamero (Bay FC; Cerritos, Calif.), Alex Pfeiffer (Bay FC; St. Louis, Mo.), Chloe Ricketts (Boston Legacy FC; Dexter, Mich.)







