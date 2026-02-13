Boston Legacy Forward Chloe Ricketts Called up to USWNT U-20

Published on February 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston (February 13, 2025) - Boston Legacy Football Club forward Chloe Ricketts has been called up to the United States Under-20 Women's National Team for a training camp running from February 24 through March 3 at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, CA.

This camp is part of continued preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Poland from September 5-27.

18-year-old Ricketts signed with the Legacy in October of 2025, coming from the Washington Spirit, for whom she began playing when she was 15. She also debuted for the U.S. U-20s in 2025 at CONCACAF Championships. She is currently in preseason warm-weather training with the team in Spain as they prepare for their upcoming scrimmage against Chicago Stars.

U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster by Position (College/Club; Hometown)

Goalkeepers (3): Caroline Birkel (Stanford; St. Louis, Mo.), Kate Ockene (Florida State; Sandy, Utah), Kealey Titmuss (Penn State; Grand Blanc, Mich.)

Defenders (8): Bella Ayscue (Penn State; Apex, N.C.), Lizzy Boamah (Stanford; San Diego, Calif.), Paloma Daubert (UCLA; Rescue, Calif.), Abby Gemma (Florida; Flemington, N.J.), Kieryn Jeter (Georgia; Cumming, Ga.), Emma Johnson (Penn State; Greenfield, Ind.), Zoe Matthews (SL Benfica, POR; Southlake, Texas), Hope Munson (UNC; Holladay, Utah)

Midfielders (6): Sofia Cedeno (Seattle Reign FC; Dallas, Texas), Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC; Southlake, Texas), Addie Halpern (Virginia; Middlesex, N.J.), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign FC; Bedford, Texas), Y-Lan Nguyen (Stanford; Fairfax, Va.), Linda Ullmark (Houston Dash; Buffalo, N.Y.)

Forwards (7): Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign FC; Red Oak, Texas), Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave; Doral, Fla.), Alex Buck (Washington; Medina, Wash.), Izzy Engle (Notre Dame; Edina, Minn.), Onyeka Gamero (Bay FC; Cerritos, Calif.), Alex Pfeiffer (Bay FC; St. Louis, Mo.), Chloe Ricketts (Boston Legacy FC; Dexter, Mich.)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.