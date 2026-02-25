Bay FC Launches 2026 Ticket Bundles for Elevated Fan Experience

Published on February 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO (Feb. 25, 2026) - Bay FC announced today the launch of its 2026 ticket bundles, enhancing the match day experience for fans and groups across the Bay Area. Bay FC is introducing three bundles: the Poppy Pass, the Ticket and Concession Voucher, and the Home Opener Scarf & Seat Bundle. Whether a day one supporter or visiting PayPal Park for the first time, these bundles provide fans with more ways to join the Bay FC community and enjoy the match. Fans can buy and get more information on the bundles at:

Poppy Pass to PayPal Park

Bay FC's popular Poppy Pass to PayPal Park offers fans the chance to experience the match without worrying about driving and parking. The bundle starts at $44, while supplies last, and includes:

Match Day Ticket: Fans can expect 90 minutes of high energy and loud chants in sections throughout PayPal Park. Party Bus Ride: Complementary pre-match drink, music, and unmatched energy on the way to PayPal Park.

The Poppy Pass to PayPal Park is available for Bay FC's highly anticipated Home Opener presented by Sutter Health on Saturday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT, when Bay FC faces expansion side Denver Summit FC, the March 21 matchup against in-state rival Angel City FC, and the Aug. 1 contest against Seattle Reign FC. There will be two separate Poppy Pass buses picking fans up at two different locations.

For fans coming from the East Bay, the bus will pick them up at Xingones Cantina in Jack London Square. Fans can purchase their bundle here. For fans heading from San Francisco, the bus will pick them up at Rikki's Bar on Market Street in the Castro District.

The bus will depart from both locations at 12:30 p.m. PT for the home opener.

Bay FC Ticket and Concession Voucher

Fans can take advantage of Bay FC's Ticket and Concession Voucher bundle, which includes one match day ticket plus a $15 concession voucher. The bundle starts at $39, while supplies last. Fans that purchase the Ticket and Concession Voucher bundle will be able to redeem their voucher behind Section 114. The Bay FC Ticket and Concession Voucher bundle will be available for all home matches this season and applicable to only food stands inside PayPal Park, not food trucks located in the FanFest area.

Home Opener Scarf & Seat Bundle

The Scarf and Ticket Bundle is great for fans who want to show off their Bay FC pride. With this bundle, fans receive an official Bay FC Nike Scarf along with their match day ticket. Pricing starts at $43, while supplies last. The Home Opener Scarf & Seat Bundle will be available for just the home opener on March 14. Fans that purchase the Home Opener Scarf & Seat Bundle will be able to pick up their scarf at the merch stand located next to Section 121.

This season, fans can look forward to an enhanced PayPal Park experience with four official supporter groups, including two new ones: Bay Imperio and Pier 75. Moreover, Bay FC has hired Duda Pavão as the in-stadium host for home games. Pavão will energize the crowd and help create the NWSL's best home-field advantage, improving the overall fan experience for all Bay FC supporters.

Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at

BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Fans can secure their seat for every home match today with a season ticket membership.







