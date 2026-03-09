Bay FC Announces 2026 Promotional and Gate Giveaway Schedule

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC has released its 2026 home match promotional schedule with highly anticipated gate giveaways. With the Home Opener right around the corner, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets to ensure that they can receive the first giveaway of the season now at BayFC.com/tickets before seats are gone.

Giveaways for the 2026 NWSL regular season include:

Bay FC Schedule Magnet - Home Opener presented by Sutter Health March 14: The first 10,000 fans attending Bay FC's Home Opener against expansion side Denver Summit Saturday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT will receive an official Bay FC schedule magnet, presented by Sutter Health, while supplies last. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Bay FC Ball Cap - Bay FC's first-ever match against expansion side Boston Legacy FC presented by PNC Bank May 15: The first 5,000 ticketed fans attending Bay FC's match versus the Boston Legacy FC Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m. PT will receive a Bay FC rope trimmed ball cap, presented by PNC Bank, while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Bay FC Beach Towel - Bay FC's match against the North Carolina Courage presented by Trader Joe's July 18: The first 7,500 ticketed fans attending Bay FC's match against the North Carolina Courage Saturday, July 18 at 1 p.m. PT will receive an official Bay FC Beach Towel, presented by Trader Joe's. Gates will open at 11 a.m. PT.

Fan Appreciation presented by Visa Nov. 1: Fans attending Bay FC's match against the San Diego Wave Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2:00 p.m. PT will receive a special item (to be announced), presented by Visa. Gates will open at 12 p.m. PT.

Throughout the season, Bay FC will celebrate several special occasions to highlight its fans across the Bay Area and the region's diversity and unparalleled community. Last week, Bay FC announced plans to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 2001 San Jose CyberRays' historic Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA) championship during the club's Women's Empowerment Match on March 21 against in-state rival Angel City FC at 5:45 p.m. PT.

In addition to the Women's Empowerment Match March 21, Bay FC will celebrate several special occasions to highlight its fans throughout the Bay Area and the region's diversity and unparalleled community, including Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage May 10, Pride May 24, Black Heritage Aug. 23, Latino Heritage Sept. 27, and Fan Appreciation Nov. 1. For the second year, Bay FC will bring back its Hello Kitty match April 5, for which fans can purchase a special ticket package including a Hello Kitty soccer-themed blanket. Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







