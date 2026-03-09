Houston Dash Loan Forward Amanda West to FC Rosengård Malmö

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash forward Amanda West will join FC Rosengård Malmö on loan for the remainder of the year, both teams announced today. The loan includes a purchase option for the 25-year-old, who was removed from the Season Ending Injury list on March 5.

The forward was drafted by Houston with the No. 36 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft from the University of Pittsburgh. She made her professional debut on March 23, 2024, in the home opener against Racing Louisville FC.

West scored her first goal on May 5, 2024, in Houston's 1-1 draw at home with the Kansas City Current. She tallied the first of two assists that season on April 20, 2024, on the road against the Portland Thorns. West appeared in 18 games across all competitions for the Dash in 2024. The forward suffered a season-ending knee injury while on loan with AFC Toronto last year.

The Burlington, Ontario, Canada native scored 50 goals and tallied 31 assists in 75 appearances for the University of Pittsburgh. She helped the Panthers reach the semifinals of the ACC tournament in 2023 and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women's College Cup that season.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.