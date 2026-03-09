Kansas City Current Announces Matchday Parking and Transportation Updates for CPKC Stadium

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY -The Kansas City Current has announced updates to the overall parking and transportation experience at CPKC Stadium. Transportation to and from the downtown stadium is an important component of the fan journey, and the Current are committed to providing the best fan experience at CPKC Stadium from start to finish on match day.

Due to continued exciting developments around CPKC Stadium and at Current Landing, your matchday parking and transportation plans WILL BE AFFECTED. Fans are STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to plan ahead and arrive early.

Be sure to check in at cpkcstadium.com, download the KC Current App (turn on push alerts) and follow along on the club's social media channels for the most up-to-date communication and updates regarding matchday logistics.

Fans can find the comprehensive plan and updated maps with the most effective ways to get to CPKC Stadium on Match Day on the Parking and Transportation Hub at CPKCStadium.com under the Plan Your Visit Tab:

https://cpkcstadium.com/transportation

No matter how you travel to CPKC Stadium, we've got you covered! Please see below for information on how to best access the stadium on matchday.

Parking

On-site parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to expedite entry.

All vehicles must have a prepaid parking pass. Fans without a prepaid parking pass will not be permitted to park in CPKC Stadium parking lots. Prepaid parking passes can be purchased HERE.

Vehicles will be directed to the first available lot upon arrival.

Entrances to on-site parking lots are accessible via Berkley Parkway from I-29.

Fans with premium parking passes will be directed to the premium section within the first available lot.

ADA Parking

Designated ADA parking spaces are available for fans who purchase a Blue Lot ADA parking pass and have a registered, state-issued disability license plate or placard or disabled veterans license plate.

If ADA parking is sold out, fans may purchase general parking in advance of the match (subject to available inventory) and request golf cart transportation assistance to the stadium gates. Assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to contact their nearest parking attendant to request assistance.

Walking

Fans are encouraged to utilize the pedestrian route beginning at the Town of Kansas Bridge at 2nd & Main.

Pedestrians will travel along the Riverfront Heritage Trail until reaching Two Birds One Stone, then proceed to Kansas City Current Way, leading directly into Current Landing and CPKC Stadium.

Event staff and signage will assist with pedestrian direction.

Biking

Cyclists can access the stadium via the Town of Kansas Bridge and Riverfront Heritage Trail.

A complimentary Bike Valet will be available outside the River Gate on the northwest side of the stadium.

Shuttle Service

The Kansas City Current's free matchday shuttle service will operate from the club's only off-site shuttle pickup location at 7th & Baltimore.

Shuttle service begins three hours before kickoff.

The final shuttle runs two hours after the end of the match.

Drop-off and pickup occur near the Origin Hotel, located at Kansas City Current Way and Berkley Plaza.

Most shuttles are ADA accessible, and fans requiring accessibility assistance should notify a shuttle attendant.

Rideshare

Rideshare drop-off and pickup will take place in the north lane of Berkley Parkway, adjacent to general parking. Event staff and signage will help direct rideshare traffic.

Stadium Entry

Security checkpoints for Current Landing Town Square and CPKC Stadium will now be located along the perimeter of Current Landing.

Ticket scanning and a second security checkpoint will still occur at the Helzberg Diamonds Gate and River Gate before entering the stadium.

Fans are encouraged to review the CPKC Stadium A-Z Guide for prohibited items and additional matchday information.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.