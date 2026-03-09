San Diego Wave FC Recall Midfielder Jordan Fusco from Tampa Bay Sun FC

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced that the Club has recalled midfielder Jordan Fusco and terminated her loan to Tampa Bay Sun Football Club of the USL Super League. Fusco will be available for the Club's Home Opener against the Houston Dash on Saturday, March 14 at 5:45 p.m. PT.

During her brief loan stint, Fusco appeared in four matches and scored two goals for Tampa Bay. She netted the opening goal in her debut for the club and added a second on February 14, earning the Star of the Match award.

Fusco first signed with San Diego ahead of the 2025 season on a short-term contract that has now been extended for two years through the 2027 season. In her rookie year, the midfielder from Penn State University made seven appearances for the Wave. She also featured at the World Sevens Football tournament, where she helped San Diego go undefeated and win the inaugural championship while contributing one goal and one assist.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC recalls midfielder Jordan Fusco and terminates her loan to Tampa Bay Sun Football Club of the USL Super League.

Name: Jordan Fusco

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: Sept. 11, 2003

Hometown: Olmsted Township, Ohio

Citizenship: United States







