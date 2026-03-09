Bay FC Defender Alyssa Malonson Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today that defender Alyssa Malonson has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury list due to an ACL tear during preseason camp. Malonson will remain with the club as she begins her recovery.

Malonson joined Bay FC after being selected by the club from the Seattle Reign in the 2024 Expansion Draft. Through Bay FC's first two seasons, she ranks third on the club with 52 appearances in league and postseason play, recording over 3,500 minutes. She scored her first career goal with Bay FC last season vs. Portland Thorns FC June 7, 2025.

Bay FC opens the 2026 season with the club's Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, March 14 against expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park.







