NC Courage Acquire Japanese Defender Uno Shiragaki

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have acquired Japanese defender Uno Shiragaki via permanent transfer from Japanese club Cerezo Osaka Yanmar Ladies for an agreed-upon fee and signed her to a three-year, guaranteed contract through the 2028 NWSL season, the club announced today. Shiragaki will join the team upon receipt of her P-1 Visa and ITC.

Uno debuted for the Japanese National Team in February 2025 against Canada and has two caps for the senior squad. She helped Japan to a silver medal at the 2025 U-20 World Cup alongside new Courage teammates Manaka Matsukubo and Shinomi Koyama.

Uno has been with Cerezo Osaka for her entire professional career, making 37 appearances and playing over 3,000 minutes across three seasons for the WE League club.

Transaction: Courage sign defender Uno Shiragaki to a three-year, fully guaranteed contract through the 2028 NWSL season following a permanent transfer from Cerezo Osaka Yanmar Ladies.

Name: Uno Shiragaki

Position: Defender

Height: 5-6

Date of Birth (Age): October 11, 2005 (20)

Hometown: Osaka, Japan

Citizenship: Japan

Last Club: Cerezo Osaka Yanmar Ladies (WE League)







