Lind, Williams See Fresh Start, Bright Future for Courage

The North Carolina Courage held an introductory pre-season press conference for new Head Coach Mak Lind at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Monday afternoon. He became the third head coach in club history.

"It's been a good preseason so far; we started focusing on attacking and scoring many goals," said Lind "If you look at our scrimmages and training I feel we are getting somewhere. If you have seen our games in the preseason, you have seen how many goal-scoring opportunities we have created. The style of play has been shown the past three scrimmages, so I am happy how we performed in those games and the training has been good. I think the players are looking forward to starting the season."

Lind previously coached BK Häcken Women in the top women's division in Sweden in 2023.

"I am new to the league and for me it's a new experience to be in this league," he added. "I've been in Europe for many years and have been competing at the highest level in Europe in the Champions League. It's hard for me not to compare because I haven't seen a NWSL game with my own eyes live. I've seen many on video. I hope I can bring my mindset, the way I want to play, to the league and not adapting too much. We want to attack with intent and create many goal-scoring opportunities and hopefully score many goals."

On why he is interested in being Head Coach of the North Carolina Courage.

"I was happy where I was; it's a big challenge to play in Europe Champions League year after year," said Lind "I felt that I needed a new challenge and this was an amazing opportunity because I see this league as one of the top leagues in the world. Also having the opportunity to create something here, the Courage has a history with winning titles, it's been amazing. I see that journey happening together with people in the club and me joining as well. There is excitement joining this adventure far from my comfort zone in Europe. I was comfortable with playing in the same league year after year. I see this as an amazing opportunity."

On the amount of scoring expected by the North Carolina Courage this season.

"My team last year scored more than 3.5 goals per 90 minutes," explained Lind. "This league, I know it's a challenge. You have to be humble, in my opinion, if you want to win the league. It's not enough to score two goals per game, maybe you need even more goals per 90 minutes. I won't give you a specific number. If you wait six months than I can give you a number. We want to score many goals. It's an easy thing to say but it's a mindset you should have as a coach."

The Courage finished 4-6-3 on the road last season.

"I am excited to see how we can handle the away games," said Lind, "Historically the past two to three seasons it's been a challenge for us, taking points in our away games. Hopefully we can increase that average this season and be more prepared for the away games. We want to be the most prepared team in the league, a part of that will be preparing for the away games."

Defender Ryan Williams has been a member of the Courage since 2018. She was one of three North Carolina Courage players to play in all 26 games this past NWSL season.

"In a short amount of time we have become really close; we have come a long way," said Williams "We just got back from Spain in Marbella and Madrid where we trained and had two scrimmages. It was really good for our team culture and team bonding, learning each other on the field and introducing new tactics, how we want to play, how we want to show up."

Williams expressed her happiness with the addition of Lind as head coach.

"I think he is super eager to score goals," she added, "He wants us to go forward and take risks, and really be okay with not succeeding every time we go forward but continuing to believe in each other and believe in ourselves moving the ball forward and ultimately in this game we want to score goals, we want to win games. I think we are going do that this year."

Williams will be joined on the pitch by several newcomers this season.

"This is a really exciting group; we created a really good culture here with Mak coming in," she said. "I think that everybody feels like they have a voice, they have a place on this team, an important role no matter what that role is. I think we are just an open group and really eager to learn and grow together. I really enjoyed getting to know all the new girls. There are some old faces, too. It's gone really well. I already love this team and am excited where we can take it this season."

Williams played the first year of a three-year contract extension she signed with the Courage last season.

"I am kind of along for the ride here," said Williams. "I am excited for whatever they do. I trust people in the front office, I trust Courage Chief Soccer Officer Cheri Bowley and Head Coach Mak Lind. Whatever they are doing, I know they do to have this club and this team be a winning club and team. I am excited for change; I think you can just take it in stride. Ultimately it's going make me better as a person and a player."

Williams has high hopes for the team.

"My personal goals I think for this team: obviously, last year just being below the playoff line was tough, so I think being in a good spot when playoffs come around," Williams said of team goals. "I think every day what we want to do is just to build on the day before; we want to build on the game before that. I think if we do that every week we are going be set up to be in a playoff spot and win the shield and win the championship. I think that this team can do it."

The Courage have a road game Wednesday, August 5th against Denver Summit FC. Williams is looking forward to Denver as one of two new teams along with Boston Legacy FC.

"I'm from Denver, so that's going be a really fun game to go to," said Williams, "I think my parents already have 50 tickets or so. Denver will be really fun, Boston will be really fun, so I am excited to play those teams."

