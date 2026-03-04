Portland Thorns Name Robert Vilahamn as New Head Coach

Published on March 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has appointed Robert Vilahamn as the Club's new Head Coach, pending receipt of his P1 visa.

"Robert arrives with managerial experience at the highest levels of the women's game, possesses a strong track record of helping players grow, and will strengthen our team environment by providing new global perspectives and insights" President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "His proactive, front-foot approach aligns with the identity and expectations of the Thorns and our supporters, and we look forward to welcoming him to Portland."

"I'm very excited and thankful to be the new head coach of the Portland Thorns," Vilahamn said. "The club has everything I look for, with a clear ambition to win, an incredible fan base and a strong environment for developing talented players. The NWSL is the most competitive league in the world, and coming to the U.S. to be part of it is a major step in my career. I'm really looking forward to starting this next chapter in Portland."

Robert joins a squad that will welcome back world-class forward Sophia Wilson and U.S. Women's National Team stalwart Olivia Moultrie, alongside a host of other talented players, as the Thorns continue building on their legacy as the most successful franchise in National Women's Soccer League history. The club has qualified for the playoffs in all but one season of its existence, captured three NWSL Championships, and has led the league in attendance 11 times across the league's 13-year history, setting the standard for excellence both on and off the pitch.

The Swedish native arrives in Portland after most recently serving as the Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur Women in England's WSL between 2023-25, leading the team to their first Women's FA Cup final in his first season.

Prior to his stint in England, Vilahamn was a member of both men's and women's sides at BK Häcken in Gothenburg, Sweden. He joined as an assistant coach for the men's side in 2020 and helped the team clinch qualification to the inaugural UEFA Conference League as well as an appearance in the 2021 Swedish Cup final. He would make the jump to the women's team in 2021 to serve as their head coach and led them until July 2023. Under his direction, BK Häcken clinched UEFA Women's Champions League qualification each season and made consecutive Swedish Cup finals in 2022 and 2023.

Vilahamn was a former striker himself who began his footballing career at age 17 in the Swedish top-flight and it was with his final club, Ytterby IS, that Vilahamn took his first steps into the managerial world by assuming the role of player-coach, helping the team secure back-to-back league promotions in 2008 and 2009. His efforts lead to spells as the U-19 Head Coach at Örgryte IS and Qviding FIF, leading the latter to consecutive league promotions in 2018 and 2019.

Off the pitch, Vilahamn has a track record of using football and education as positive vehicles for change. He has his own soccer academy in Uganda that promotes education and development opportunities and was part-owner of Gignation, a digital platform founded to improve hiring and work conditions for substitute teachers in Sweden.

The Thorns open the 2026 NWSL season on the road at Washington Spirit on Friday, March 13. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT on Prime Video.

Fans interested in purchasing Thorns tickets for the 2026 NWSL season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503.509.5555, email ticketsales@thorns.com or visit thorns.com/tickets for more information.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.