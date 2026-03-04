Bay FC acquires defender Aldana Cometti via Transfer from French Club FC Fleury

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has acquired defender Aldana Cometti via transfer from French Première Ligue club FC Fleury for an undisclosed transfer fee. The Argentina National Team captain joins Bay FC on a two-year contract through 2027 with a team option for 2028 and will be added to the club's roster following receipt of her P-1 visa and international transfer clearance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aldana Cometti to Bay FC," said Emma Coates, head coach of Bay FC. "She is a commanding defender who brings a wealth of experience on the world stage. Her presence, professionalism, and leadership make her another important addition to our squad, and we're excited to see the positive impact she'll have both on and off the pitch."

Cometti comes stateside with over a decade of experience in top-flight and international football, featuring at the club level in her native Argentina, Colombia, Spain and France. She made her first-team debut with her hometown club River Plate in 2013, eventually moving to crosstown rival Boca Juniors and winning the 2015 Supercopa Argentina before transferring abroad. She competed in Colombia with Atletico Huila and in Spain with Grenada, Sevilla, Levante, and Madrid CFF. At Madrid, she was teammates with Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji from 2022-2024. With Huila in 2018, she won the 2018 Copa Libertadores title, South America's vaunted continental championship. She joined FC Fleury in France ahead of the club's current season.

"Coming to Bay FC is a challenge that truly motivates me," said Cometti. "The NWSL is one of the most competitive leagues in the world, and I want to test myself here while helping the team grow. I hope to bring leadership, organization and intensity to the back line, and to support my teammates in every moment."

The Buenos Aires native has represented the Argentina Women's National Team since 2014 and is one of her nation's most decorated senior footballers all-time. With over 100 caps, she is the all-time appearances leader for La Albiceleste, and her 12 goals in international competition rank fifth all-time and third among active players. Cometti has represented her country at four Copa America's, helping her squad to three Bronze medals, and featured at the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cups.

