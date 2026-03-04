Kansas City Current Signs Goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti to Short-Term Contract

Published on March 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has signed goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti to a short-term contract, the club announced on Wednesday. Cappelletti joined the Current ahead of the 2026 preseason, presented by CPKC, as a non-rostered training player. Her short-term deal runs through May 31, 2026.

Cappelletti most recently spent time with the North Carolina Courage, inking a short-term contract last May for the remainder of the 2025 season. She was part of North Carolina's goalkeeper contingent that included Marisa Jordan, who signed with the Current back in December.

A native of Fayetteville, N.Y., Cappelletti was a standout at St. Joseph's University from 2021-24 and is the program record holder for shutouts (27) and saves (422). She was the 2024 Atlantic 10 Goalkeeper of the Year for leading the conference in saves (98) and save percentage (0.875) as a senior.







