San Diego Wave FC Signs Tatum Wynalda to Injury Replacement Contract
Published on March 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has signed midfielder Tatum Wynalda to a short-term injury replacement contract through April 2026.
Media assets of Tatum Wynalda can be found here. Wynalda is a Southern California native and recent graduate of Pepperdine University where scored 23 goals and made 17 assists in her 79 matches for the Waves. In her senior season the midfielder recorded 10 assists, her career best. She was a back-to-back WCC Champion in 2024 and 2025, and named to the All-WCC Second Team in 2022, 2023, and 2024 and All-WCC First Team in 2025.
Name: Tatum Wynalda
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-5
Birthdate: Oct. 19, 2004
Hometown: Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Citizenship: United States
