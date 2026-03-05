Kansas City Current Announces 2026 Promotional Schedule, Entitlement Matches

Published on March 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current will host 14 matches featuring promotions at CPKC Stadium as part of the club's 2026 home schedule. Ahead of the club's largest-ever home slate - which includes 15 regular season National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) matches - fans can look forward to signature events like the club's annual Teal Out, Pride Night and Fan Appreciation Day.

In addition, the Current will celebrate Mother's Day at CPKC Stadium for the third consecutive season and will add several new promotions to the fold. Below is the full 2026 Kansas City Current promotional schedule.

March 14 vs. Utah Royals - Home Opener, presented by CPKC

The Kansas City Current will open the franchise's fifth season of play and third campaign at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team, on March 14 against the Utah Royals at 3 p.m. CT. To commemorate the start of a new season, fans in attendance during the home opener will receive an exclusive CPKC-themed pin.

April 4 vs. Gotham FC - Power of Us, presented by United Way of Greater Kansas City

United Way of Greater Kansas City, the Current's front-of-kit and Official Charity Partner, will celebrate the power of the Kansas City community during the Current's match on April 4 against Gotham FC. April is also National Volunteer Month. Information on how to get involved will be available throughout the match. United Way of Greater Kansas City and the Current will partner to issue an exclusive co-branded rally towel for fans in attendance. A pre-match flyover will highlight the festivities.

May 10 vs. Chicago Stars FC - Mother's Day Match, presented by Helzberg

For the third consecutive season, the Kansas City Current will honor mothers, mother figures and female role models with a special Mother's Day celebration at CPKC Stadium on May 10. Helzberg, the presenting sponsor of the Current's Mother's Day match, will provide an exclusive co-branded giveaway item during the matinee match.

Helzberg will be on CPKC Plaza providing free ear piercings for fans. The match will feature additional Mother's Day celebrations for fans in attendance.

May 15 vs. Houston Dash - Women's Cancer Awareness (Pink Out), presented by The University of Kansas Cancer Center

The Kansas City Current and The University of Kansas Cancer Center are partnering for Women's Cancer Awareness Night for the third consecutive season. Fans in attendance are encouraged to wear pink and will receive a specialty pink giveaway item to commemorate the match.

The Women's Cancer Center at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City is the only women's cancer treatment program of its kind in Kansas City and the surrounding region.

May 24 vs. Portland Thorns FC - Military Appreciation Day

To honor Memorial Day, the Kansas City Current will recognize and celebrate those who have served or are currently serving in the nation's military throughout the club's match against the Portland Thorns on May 24. The match will feature special themed activations to show appreciation for former and current service members.

May 30 vs. Boston Legacy FC - Pride Day, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

The Kansas City Current will host the club's annual Pride Day, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), during Kansas City's first-ever matchup against NWSL newcomer Boston Legacy FC on May 30. Fans in attendance can celebrate the Current's final match before the June international break with special Pride-themed merchandise, including a co-branded Blue KC and KC Current cooling towel.

July 17 vs. San Diego Wave - Kids Night Out, presented by CVS Health

As NWSL regular-season play returns on July 17 at CPKC Stadium, the Current and CVS Health, the club's new lower-back-of-kit partner, will come together to celebrate youth sports and community wellness. Kids Night Out will feature youth-focused activations, on-field moments and a special giveaway for the Current's youngest fans.

Aug. 1 vs. Angel City FC - Educator Appreciation Night

As back-to-school season kicks into full swing, the Kansas City Current will turn the spotlight on the educators inspiring the next generation of leaders, athletes, and dreamers during the club's match against Angel City FC on Aug. 1. Education professionals from across the region are invited to CPKC Stadium for a special night in their honor, featuring themed activations celebrating the education heroes making a difference in our community.

Aug. 22 vs. Seattle Reign FC - Teal Out, presented by Palmer Square Capital Management

The Current's annual Teal Out match, presented by Palmer Square Capital Management, is scheduled for Aug. 22 against Seattle Reign FC. Fans are encouraged to wear teal from head to toe, creating a raucous sea of teal at CPKC Stadium. Fans in attendance will receive a co-branded, teal-themed giveaway item to celebrate the club's third annual Teal Out.

Aug. 29 vs. North Carolina Courage - Brain Health Awareness Night, presented by The University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System and the Kansas City Current are partnering for Brain Health Awareness Night on Aug. 29. Fans in attendance for the match will be able to learn more about brain health through pre-match activations on the CPKC Plaza and can learn more about ways to keep their brains healthy with tips from The University of Kansas Health System.

Sept. 11 vs. Orlando Pride - First Responders Night

The Current will honor the lifesaving work of first responders during the club's first-ever First Responders Night on Sept. 11. Throughout the Current's match against the Orlando Pride, the club will celebrate the everyday heroes who selflessly serve the community. The match will feature themed activations and additional in-stadium recognition of first responders.

Sept. 26 vs. Denver Summit FC - United By 211, presented by United Way of Greater Kansas City

Join the Kansas City Current and United Way of Greater Kansas City in raising awareness of the 211 community referral hotline, on Sept. 26. Each year, 211 answers more than 350,000 contacts for Kansas Citians in need of connections to assistance.

As the Current welcome Denver Summit FC to CPKC Stadium for the first time, fans will be able to learn more about various community organizations working to make Kansas City a better place.

Oct. 3 vs. Bay FC - Heart Health Awareness (Red Out), presented by CPKC

The Kansas City Current and CPKC's annual Heart Health Awareness Night will take on a new twist in 2026. CPKC Stadium will be a sea of red as the Current hosts Bay FC on Oct. 3, and fans are encouraged to wear red in support of CPKC's heart health initiatives. The Current and CPKC will team up to raise awareness about heart health throughout the club's penultimate home match of the 2026 regular season.

Fans in attendance will receive an exclusive giveaway pin from CPKC.

Oct. 25 vs. Washington Spirit - Fan Appreciation Day

As the 2026 regular season draws to a close, the Current will celebrate the best fans in the NWSL during Fan Appreciation Day on Oct. 25. A special giveaway and other can't-miss activations will highlight the Current's final home match of the 2026 NWSL regular season.

The Kansas City Current kicks off the 2026 regular season by hosting the Utah Royals on Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m. CT at CPKC Stadium. Single match tickets, multi-match mini packs and single-match parking are now on sale HERE. Additionally, limited season ticket inventory is still available HERE.

The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2026 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.