Bay FC Finalizes 2026 Roster Ahead of Season Opener March 14

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has finalized its roster ahead of the start of the 2026 NWSL season. 20 players return to the club from last season's roster, joined by eight new additions to the squad for the club's third NWSL campaign.

This offseason, Bay FC welcomed forward Keira Barry, defender Anouk Denton, defender Heather Gilchrist, goalkeeper Camryn Miller, and forward Alex Pfeiffer. The club also added Italian National Team captain forward Cristiana Girelli on loan from Juventus FC, Argentina captain Aldana Cometti via transfer from French side FC Fleury, and 2025 NWSL Best XI First Team selection midfielder Claire Hutton in a trade with the Kansas City Current.

Four players on the club's roster have Bay Area ties with Menlo Park native defender Abby Dahlkemper, UC Berkeley product defender Sydney Collins, Morgan Hill native forward Karlie Lema and San Jose native defender Joelle Anderson all heralding from the area. Barry, Cometti, Denton, Girelli, and forward Racheal Kundananji enter the season designated as international players.

Dahlkemper and defenders Caprice Dydasco and Emily Menges will begin the season on maternity leave. Defender Alyssa Malonson was placed on the season-ending injury list Monday, March 9 and will remain with the club as she rehabilitates a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Defender Heather Gilchrist also suffered an injury to her knee this preseason and has been placed on the 45-Day Injury List.

Head coach Emma Coates has named defender Sydney Collins the club's captain, with midfielders Hannah Bebar and Claire Hutton serving as the club's vice-captains. Alongside them, midfielder Caroline Conti and defenders Caprice Dydasco and Maddie Moreau will round out the player-led leadership group, serving as an extension of the club's football staff under Coates and Sporting Director Matt Potter.

Bay FC opens the 2026 season with the club's Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, March 14 against expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park. Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.

2026 Bay FC Roster (Alphabetically by position):

Goalkeepers (3): Emmie Allen, Camryn Miller, Jordan Silkowitz

Defenders (11): Sydney Collins, Aldana Cometti (INTL), Brooklyn Courtnall, Abby Dahlkemper (ML), Anouk Denton (INTL), Caprice Dydasco (ML), Heather Gilchrist (D45), Kelli Hubly, Alyssa Malonson (SEI), Emily Menges (ML), Maddie Moreau

Midfielders (8): Joelle Anderson, Dorian Bailey, Hannah Bebar, Tess Boade, Caroline Conti, Taylor Huff, Claire Hutton, Jamie Shepherd

Forwards (6): Keira Barry (INTL), Onyeka Gamero, Cristiana Girelli (INTL), Racheal Kundananji (INTL), Karlie Lema, Alex Pfeiffer

INTL - International Player

ML - Maternity Leave

SEI - Season-ending injury list

D45 - 45 Day Injury List

2025 Bay FC Roster (by jersey number):

# PLAYER POS DOB HOMETOWN PREVIOUS CLUB

1 Miller, Camryn GK 8/7/2002 Glen Allen, Va. Cincinnati (NCAA)

2 Gilchrist, Heather D 3/4/2004 Boulder, Colo. Florida State (NCAA)

3 Dydasco, Caprice D 8/19/1993 Honolulu, Hawaii Houston Dash

4 Menges, Emily D 7/28/1992 Garden City, N.Y. Portland Thorns FC

5 Lema, Karlie F 6/29/2003 Morgan Hill, Calif. Cal (NCAA)

6 Gamero, Onyeka F 2/23/2006 Cerritos, Calif. FC Barcelona (SPA)

7 Huff, Taylor M 8/16/2002 Mansfield, Ohio Florida State (NCAA)

8 Hutton, Claire M 1/11/2006 Bethlehem, N.Y. Kansas City Current

9 Kundananji, Racheal F 6/3/2000 Chililabombwe, Zambia Madrid CFF (SPA)

10 Girelli, Cristiana F 4/23/1990 Gavardo, Italy Juventus FC (ITA)

11 Hubly, Kelli D 8/9/1994 Elk Grove, Ill. Portland Thorns FC

12 Boade, Tess F 2/3/1999 Highlands Ranch, Colo. North Carolina Courage

13 Dahlkemper, Abby D 5/13/1993 Menlo Park, Calif. San Diego Wave FC

14 Shepherd, Jamie M 10/9/2000 American Fork, Utah BYU (NCAA)

16 Collins, Sydney D 9/8/1999 Beaverton, Ore. North Carolina Courage

17 Pfeiffer, Alex F 11/26/2007 St. Louis, Mo. Kansas City Current

18 Anderson, Joelle M 10/6/1998 San Jose, Calif. Houston Dash

19 Bailey, Dorian M 1/28/1997 Mission, Kan. Washington Spirit

20 Malonson, Alyssa D 4/9/1999 Spring, Texas Seattle Reign

21 Cometti, Aldana D 3/3/1996 Buenos Aires, Argentina FC Fleury (FRA)

22 Courtnall, Brooklyn D 12/28/2002 Los Angeles, Calif. North Carolina Courage

23 Conti, Caroline M 3/28/2001 Greenville, S.C. Clemson (NCAA)

24 Moreau, Maddie D 12/5/2000 Youngsville, La. West Virginia (NCAA)

25 Denton, Anouk D 5/9/2003 St Albans, England West Ham United (ENG)

27 Barry, Keira F 6/13/2005 Congleton, England Manchester United (ENG)

29 Silkowitz, Jordan GK 3/27/2000 Fairfax, Va. Kansas City Current

32 Allen, Emmie GK 10/22/2002 High Point, N.C. North Carolina

41 Bebar, Hannah MF 9/5/2001 Naperville, Ill. Duke (NCAA)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.