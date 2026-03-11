Utah Royals FC Release Roster Ahead of 2026 Season

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC today announced the 2026 season roster, which includes a total of 26 players, with 25 on the active roster. Midfielder Alex Loera remains on the season-ending injury list after suffering an ACL injury during the season last year, while defender Tatumn Milazzo has been removed from the season-ending injury list and will be active for the start of the season.

During the off-season, the Royals added eight new faces to the team. Japanese defender Miyabi Moriya and midfielder Madison Hammond both joined as free agents from Angel City FC, while Utah native Courtney Brown and Japanese international Narumi Miura made the move west from Washington Spirit. Former Florida State University defender and Jamaican international Kameron Simmonds will spend her rookie season in Utah as will University of Washington forward Kalea Eichenberger who recently signed a National Team Replacement Player contract. Haitian international Dayana Pierre-Louis makes the move overseas from RC Lens in France and Mexican international Kiana Palacios returns to the States after leaving Club América as the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

2026 ROSTER: 26 players / NEW PLAYERS ITALICIZED

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy McGlynn, Mia Justus, DeAira Jackson

DEFENDERS (8): Tatumn Milazzo, Kate Del Fava, Ana Tejada (INTL), Nuria Rábano (INTL), Kaleigh Riehl, Janni Thomsen (INTL), Miyabi Moriya, Kameron Simmonds

MIDFIELDERS (7): Aria Nagai, Alex Loera (SEI), Cece Delzer, Courtney Brown, Narumi Miura, Madison Hammond, Dayana Pierre-Louis (INTL)

ATTACKERS (8): Paige Cronin, Mina Tanaka, Brecken Mozingo, KK Ream (U18), Cloé Lacasse (INTL), Lara Prašnikar (INTL), Kalea Eichenberger (NTRP), Kiana Palacios

INTL: International Roster Spot

U18: Under 18

NTRP: National Team Replacement Player

SEASON ENDING INJURY LIST: 1 Player

Alex Loera - Midfielder: ACL

PLAYERS OCCUPYING INTERNATIONAL SPOTS: 6 Players

Dayana Pierre-Louis - Haiti

Nuria Rábano - Spain

Ana Tejada - Spain

Janni Thomsen - Denmark

Lara Prašnikar - Slovenia

Cloé Lacasse - Canada

Utah Royals FC returns to action to kick off the 2026 season on the road Saturday, March 14, at CPKC Stadium against the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the KC Current. URFC looks to build on the momentum from the end of the 2025 season, closing the year on an impressive eight-game winning streak. With a mix of experienced veterans and exciting new faces, the season opener promises to be a thrilling matchup. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. MT and will stream on ION. Don't miss this year's action, season and single game tickets are available now.







