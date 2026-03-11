Kansas City Current II to Participate in the Soccer Tournament This May

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - For the second consecutive year, Kansas City Current II is set to compete in The Soccer Tournament (TST) in Cary, N.C., from May 27 to June 1, bringing players, clubs and fans from across the world to WakeMed Soccer Park.

Building off the initial men's-only event in 2023, TST expanded in 2024 for the inaugural women's tournament which has an equal $1 million prize. The 2025 tournament held last summer featured 134 matches, 64 teams (48 men's and 16 women's) and more than 50,000 fans.

Kansas City Current II is the first fully funded and established second team of any National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club. Led by head coach Vasil Ristov, the 2026 team will compete in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) this summer.

Using a 7v7 format, TST men's, women's and new mixed teams will compete in separate World Cup style tournaments consisting of group play and single-elimination knockout rounds. The women's tournament will feature four groups of four teams battling it out in the group stage before the eight-team knockout round. Each squad in the women's bracket is guaranteed three group stage matches.

Unique to this event, all games must end on a game-winning goal through TST's Target Score Time. A Target Score, calculated from the leading team's score plus one, is set once the full-time whistle blows after two 20-minute halves. Teams then play an untimed final period - dubbed Target Score Time - until one of the two teams reaches the Target Score. To make that final period even more electrifying, a player from each team is removed every three minutes during Target Score Time.

The finalized KC Current II roster competing in TST will be announced closer to the event.

The TST broadcast schedule as well as the bracket will be announced by TST prior to May 27.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.