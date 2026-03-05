Houston Dash Sign Defender Cate Hardin

Published on March 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today the signing of defender Cate Hardin for the 2026 season. Hardin joined the Dash for preseason as a non-roster invitee and traveled with the team to California to compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational. She was named to Houston's initial preseason roster on Jan. 26 following a decorated collegiate career at the University of Georgia. The defender will wear number 18 for the remainder of the year.

The 22-year-old defender started all 21 matches during her senior campaign in 2025 and led all Georgia field players with 1,723 minutes. Hardin earned Second Team All-SEC honors while finishing the season as the team leader in assists (4) and ranking third in both shots (31) and shots on goal (9). She tallied career highs in points (6) and assists (4), including the game-winning goal at Texas A&M and multiple assists in conference play.

Hardin was a key figure in the Georgia backline throughout her four-year career. She appeared in 81 matches for the Bulldogs, earning 70 starts and playing more than 5,900 career minutes. Across her tenure, Georgia posted 17 total shutouts and consistently ranked among the conference leaders in defensive metrics, including a .073 opponent shooting percentage in 2024 and a .078 mark in 2022.

Hardin was also recognized for her work in the classroom and leadership within the program. She earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors twice (2023, 2025) and was a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Hardin served as Georgia's representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was the recipient of the Jimmy and Barbara Turner Soccer Scholarship Endowment.







