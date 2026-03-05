Bay FC to Honor First Professional Women's Soccer Team in the Bay Area and 25th Anniversary of Bay Area CyberRays WUSA Championship During Women's Empowerment Match on March 21 at PayPal Park

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today plans to honor the first-ever women's professional soccer team in the Bay Area - the Bay Area CyberRays - and the 25th anniversary of their 2001 historic Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA) championship. Bay FC will honor the first-ever domestic women's professional championship team during the club's Women's Empowerment Match on March 21 against in-state rival Angel City FC at 5:45 p.m. PT at PayPal Park in San Jose. The match, designed to celebrate the groundbreaking achievements of women across the Bay Area, will honor the pioneering accomplishments of the CyberRays, a team that inspired generations of athletes and fans. Members of the 2001 championship team will be recognized during halftime and will be present throughout PayPal Park. Fans who would like to be a part of this historic celebration can buy tickets by visiting BayFC.com/tickets.

"At a time when professional women's soccer is experiencing unprecedented popularity and growth, it's essential to recognize and celebrate the trailblazers who made today possible," said Bay FC CEO Stacy Johns. "Acknowledging the 25th anniversary of the CyberRays' championship goes beyond commemorating a historic event. It allows soccer fans across the Bay Area the opportunity to honor the generations of women who broke barriers so that our players today can thrive. The members of this team embody the values and grit of Bay FC and the entire Bay Area community, inspiring and reminding us to always push boundaries."

2001 CyberRays Historic Championship

The Bay Area CyberRays, founded in 2000 as part of the Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA), won the inaugural WUSA Founders Cup after defeating the Atlanta Beat in a 4-2 shootout in 2001. Led by Bay FC co-founder and USWNT legend Brandi Chastain, the team played a key role in advancing professional women's soccer across the United States and the world. The Bay Area CyberRays later changed their name to the San Jose CyberRays following their inaugural season in 2002.

"On March 21, as Bay FC celebrates the 25th anniversary with the players and team that won the very first domestic league championship in 2001, we'll look into the stands at the thousands of fans, young girls and remember those who aren't here any longer and be filled with an enormous debt of gratitude to all of them for their fandom and continued passion to this day for Bay FC and women's soccer. Our reflection will focus on the foundation that was built so something like a full PayPal Park stadium could happen, and our uninhibited cheering for the match to be felt. On a personal note, I'm eternally grateful to my parents and all they did to support my wild, ambitious competitiveness and for all the cheering they did, no matter where my matches were. With them, I felt anything was possible," said Bay FC co-founder and USWNT legend Brandi Chastain.

Women's Empowerment Night will begin with a special pre-match ceremony recognizing the Women's Coaching Alliance and the Bay Area Women's Sports Initiative (BAWSI) for their commitment to advancing opportunities for women and girls in sports. FanFest will feature performances by Volaré Studios, creating a festive atmosphere for fans of all ages. During halftime, the club will honor the 2001 CyberRays on the pitch. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to show their appreciation for these trailblazing athletes. Additional details, including in-stadium activations, will be announced as match day approaches.

