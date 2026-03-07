Bay FC Launches New App to Enhance Fan Experience Ahead of the 2026 Season

Published on March 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today the launch of the club's new official app, now available for download on iOS and Android app stores ahead of the 2026 Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, March 14 against expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park. Whether purchasing tickets or tracking live match updates, Bay FC fans can now access everything they need for an unforgettable 2026 season, all conveniently in one app.

Tickets Made Easy

This season, all Bay FC ticketing transactions and operations have transitioned to Tixr, aligning with PayPal Park and the San Jose Earthquakes ticketing systems. The new Bay FC app features a seamless ticketing experience, allowing fans to buy, manage, or transfer tickets within seconds. Fans will use the app to scan in at PayPal Park. Fans can purchase tickets for all Bay FC home matches directly through the app or by visiting BayFC.com/tickets.

Live Match Coverage

The app delivers real-time scores, stat updates, and more. This will make the fan experience fully immersive, whether at PayPal Park or at home.

Team & League Insights

The app will keep fans informed with team standings, matchup details, the full team roster, and more.

Matchday & Extras

The app will enable fans with an easy-to-access stadium guide and to shop official Bay FC merchandise before arriving at PayPal Park. Custom push notifications keep fans up to date with match reminders, breaking news, and exclusive content throughout the season.

Bay FC will open the 2026 season with back-to-back home matches. On March 21, during the club's Women's Empowerment Match against in-state rival Angel City FC, the club will honor the first-ever women's professional soccer team in the Bay Area - the Bay Area CyberRays - and the 25th anniversary of their 2001 historic Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA) championship. Fans who would like to be a part of this historic celebration can purchase tickets here. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.

The official Bay FC app, powered by Tixr, is available now. Download it on the App Store or Google Play and get ready for an exciting 2026 season.







