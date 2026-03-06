Forward Kyra Carusa Joins Kansas City Current on Loan from HB Køge Women

KANSAS CITY - Forward Kyra Carusa has joined the Kansas City Current on loan from HB Køge Women in Denmark, the clubs announced on Friday. Carusa joined the Current ahead of the 2026 preseason, presented by CPKC, as a non-rostered training player. Her loan runs through June 30, 2026.

In January, HB Køge Women announced its re-signing of Carusa, who previously played for the Swans from 2020-23. During her first stint in Denmark, the striker totaled 37 goals in 79 matches to help the club win two Danish championships and a berth in the Champions League. She wore the captain's armband and was tabbed the team's Player of the Year in 2020.

After parting ways with HB Køge Women in 2023, Carusa continued her playing career in England with the London City Lionesses where she scored one goal in 11 matches. She then returned to her hometown of San Diego, Calif., to play for San Diego Wave FC in the National Women's Soccer League from 2023-25, totaling four goals and one assist in 38 regular season appearances.

Carusa has represented Ireland on the international stage since 2020 and has earned over 30 caps while scoring 10 goals. She was chosen to represent Ireland at the 2023 World Cup and played in all three group stage matches. In June 2025, she was named the Football Association of Ireland Senior Women's International Player of the Year.







