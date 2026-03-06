Clementine's Ice Cream Coming to Current Landing

Published on March 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Current Landing announced today, award-winning, woman-owned, Clementine's Ice Cream will bring its bold flavors, national acclaim, and signature scoops to the Missouri Riverfront at Current Landing. Known for its decadent small-batch ice cream and glamorous parlor style, Clementine's arrival adds another can't-miss, flavor-packed experience to Kansas City's emerging culinary epicenter.

Founded in 2014 in St. Louis by Tamara Keefe, Clementine's Ice Cream was built on a passion for empowering women and connecting people through imaginative small-batch flavors. The Midwest-born microcreamery is celebrated for its wide-ranging menu, including "Naughty" alcohol-infused flavors, signature "Nice" flavors, non-dairy, vegan offerings, and kosher options - all without sacrificing indulgence or quality. The brand's signature "Naughty" flavors will be available in Kansas City exclusively at the Current Landing location.

An adopted Kansas Citian, Keefe brought her renowned premium microcreamery to Prairie Village in 2025. The move to Current Landing marks the brand's next chapter, inspired by the continued rise of women's sports in Kansas City.

"Opening a parlor just steps from CPKC Stadium, home of the KC Current, is truly an exciting opportunity," said Keefe. "This stadium symbolizes leadership, progress, and the incredible strength of women creating something remarkable. As a female founder, I feel genuinely inspired to serve this community and partner with an organization that is transforming the landscape of sports and business. Together, we're setting new standards and celebrating the power of women."

Clementine's will join Current Landing as part of the Midwest's reimagined riverfront, serving as a gathering space for families, visitors and soccer fans alike. Located along the riverfront promenade facing the Missouri River and Founders' Park, the parlor will contribute to the energy, momentum, and community spirit shaping this neighborhood's next chapter - where celebration, craftsmanship, and connection meet.

Everything at Clementine's is made in-house, from waffle bowls to hot fudge, delivering a premium dessert experience rooted in creativity and care. The shop is known for standout plant-based vegan and non-dairy flavors such as Coconut Fudge and Tahini Chocolate Chip, ensuring guests with dietary preferences enjoy the same elevated experience. Kansas City-specific collaborations are planned to immerse guests in local favorites, continuing Clementine's legacy of beloved partnerships, such as a seasonal holiday flavor with CPKC Stadium restaurant partners Megan Garrelts and Billie's Grocery.

"Clementine's brings creativity, warmth, and a sense of fun that aligns perfectly with the energy of Current Landing," said Josh Goldman, managing director at Palmer Square Real Estate. "Their inventive flavors, high-quality ingredients, and community-first approach, will offer fans, families and visitors a new way to enjoy Current Landing. Whether stopping by before an event, cooling off after a walk along the river or celebrating match day with a scoop in hand. Clementines further strengthens the mix of local and regional favorites, enhancing the overall fan and visitor experience in the heart of Kansas City."

Nationally celebrated, Clementine's has been featured on The O List, with its Oprah-approved Gooey Butter Cake, an homage to Midwestern flavor, earning praise as the "sexiest ice cream alive." The brand has been named one of the Thrillist's 40 Best Ice Cream Shops in America and has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, Food Network, and CBS Mornings.

Popular Signature Flavors

NICE

Gooey Butter Cake

Italian Butter Cookie

Midnight Pleasures

Salted Caramel Cookies and Cream

Salted Cracker Caramel

Espresso Royale

NAUGHTY

Maple Bourbon with Candied Pecans

Manhattan

Pink Champagne Sorbet

NON-DAIRY/VEGAN

Coconut Fudge

Lemon Poppyseed

Mounds of Coconut

First announced in December 2025, Current Landing is expected to complete its first phases of construction ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Residences River's Edge and Confluence at are open for pre-leasing.

Additional chef, restaurant and bars will be announced ahead of the development's grand opening in Spring 2026. For interest in residential or business availability at Current Landing, inquire at info@currentlanding.com.







Clementine's Ice Cream Coming to Current Landing - Kansas City Current

