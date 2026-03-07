Bay FC Kicks off Week-Long Celebration Countdown Ahead of 2026 Home Opener on March 14

Published on March 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC has launched its Countdown to Home Opener, where players, co-founders, and staff will connect with the Bay Area community in the days leading up to the club's Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, Saturday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT as Bay FC faces expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park.

Bay FC will kick off the week at China Basin Park in San Francisco and San Pedro Square in San Jose to celebrate the launch of the 2026 Poppy Kit. For more information on each of the pop-up events, please visit BayFC.com/poppy. The club will continue its week of programming at locations throughout the region.

Activations throughout the week include:

Poppy Pop-Ups at China Basin Park and San Pedro Square: To celebrate the launch of the 2026 Poppy Kit, Bay FC and Sutter Health will host special pop-up activations at China Basin Park in San Francisco and San Pedro Square in San Jose on Saturday, March 7, starting at 12 p.m. PT. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the kit and new items from the Poppy Collection and experience an exclusive commemorative photo opportunity.

Bay FC Flag Raising with City Councilmembers at San Jose City Hall: Bay FC co-founder and USWNT legend Danielle Slaton will join San Jose City Councilmembers Pamela Campos, Rosemary Kamei, and Pam Foley on Monday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m. PT to raise the Bay FC flag at San Jose City Hall in honor of International Women's Day.

Bay FC Players Visit Sutter Health Patients and Community Members in Burlingame: Bay FC players will visit Front-of-Kit partner Sutter Health's Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame to meet new mothers and their babies, spread cheer, and give away Bay FC and Sutter Health merchandise on Tuesday, March 10. This event is not open to the public. For press to RSVP, please contact press@bayfc.com.

Ticket Bundles: Fans seeking the ultimate PayPal Park experience for the Home Opener can elevate their match day with Bay FC's 2026 ticket bundles, featuring options like round-trip party bus rides, concession vouchers, and an official Bay FC Nike Scarf. Bay FC is offering three bundles this season: the Home Opener Scarf & Seat Bundle, the Poppy Pass to PayPal Park, and the Ticket and Concession Voucher. Bundles are available at BayFC.com/tickets/offers/

Home Opener Scarf & Seat Bundle: Starting at $44, fans receive a match day ticket plus an official Bay FC Nike Scarf, available exclusively for the March 14 Home Opener. Scarf pickup is located next to Section 121.

Poppy Pass to PayPal Park: Starting at $44, this bundle includes a match day ticket and a round-trip party bus ride with a complimentary pre-match drink, available for select home matches. Bus pickup locations include Xingones Cantina in Jack London Square, Oakland, and Rikki's Bar on Market Street, San Francisco. Both buses depart at 12:30 p.m. PT for the Home Opener.

Ticket and Concession Voucher: Starting at $39, this bundle pairs a match day ticket with a $15 concession voucher, redeemable behind Section 114.

Bay FC's Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, will also include special performers and activations including:

The first 10,000 ticketed fans through the gate will receive a free Bay FC schedule magnet.

The National Anthem, performed by up-and-coming talent and Oakland School for the Arts vocalist and recording artist Zaza Benjamin.

Halftime performance by Christian and Scooby.

New Bay FC Supporter Groups Bay Imperio and Pier 75 will join current Supporter Groups Bridge Brigade and the Big Poppies in sections 117 and 118. Fans interested in joining a Supporter Group can visit bayfc.com/supporters

New in-stadium host Duda Pavão.

2026 Poppy Kit and Poppy Collection

For the first time in club history, the vibrant poppy color serves as the primary base of Bay FC's kits. Alongside the kit, Bay FC also unveiled its third chapter of the Poppy Collection, now featuring lifestyle items in a striking new black colorway. The 2026 Poppy Kit (starting at $90 for youth, $100 for adults) and Poppy Collection items are available now at shop.BayFC.com.

Single-match tickets for the Home Opener and all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets. Fans can secure their seat for every home match today with a season ticket membership. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason.







