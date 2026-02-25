Orlando Pride's Home Match against Racing Louisville FC Rescheduled
Published on February 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2026) - The Orlando Pride's home match against Racing Louisville FC, which was originally scheduled for August 8, has been rescheduled to Friday, August 7. Kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET (NWSL+).
The updated 2026 Orlando Pride Schedule, presented by Orlando Health, is below:
Date Opponent Venue Time (ET) Broadcast
Sun., March 15
Seattle Reign FC Inter&Co Stadium 4 PM Victory+
Fri., March 20
Denver Summit FC Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Victory+
Wed., March 25
Chicago Stars FC Martin Stadium 8 PM Victory+
Sun., March 29
Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium 7 PM Victory+
Fri., April 3
Angel City FC Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Fri., April 24
Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium 5:30 PM Victory+
Sat., May 2
Washington Spirit Inter&Co Stadium 4 PM ION
Fri., May 8
NC Courage Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Tue., May 12
Boston Legacy FC Gillette Stadium 8 PM Victory+
Sat., May 16
Denver Summit FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park 8:45 PM ION
Sun., May 24
San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium 7 PM Victory+
Fri., May 29
Bay FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+
Fri., July 3
Angel City FC BMO Stadium 10 PM Prime Video
Fri., July 10
Kansas City Current Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Wed., July 15
Boston Legacy FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+
Sat., July 18
Utah Royals FC America First Field 8:45 PM ION
Fri., July 24
Chicago Stars FC Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Victory+
Fri., July 31
NC Courage First Horizon Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Fri., Aug. 7
Racing Louisville Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+
Sat., Aug. 15
Portland Thorns Providence Park 8:45 PM ION
Sun., Aug. 23
Washington Spirit Audi Field 4 PM ESPN2
Sat., Aug. 29
Utah Royals FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+
Sun., Sept. 6
Houston Dash Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM Victory+
Fri., Sept. 11
Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Sat., Sept. 19
Portland Thorns Inter&Co Stadium 4 PM ION
Sun., Sept. 27
Bay FC PayPal Park 5 PM ESPN
Fri., Oct. 2
San Diego Wave Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Sun., Oct. 18
Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium 1 PM CBSSN
Sun., Oct. 25
Gotham FC Inter&Co Stadium 3 PM CBSSN
Sun., Nov. 1
Seattle Reign FC Lumen Field 5 PM TBD
