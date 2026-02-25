Orlando Pride's Home Match against Racing Louisville FC Rescheduled

Published on February 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2026) - The Orlando Pride's home match against Racing Louisville FC, which was originally scheduled for August 8, has been rescheduled to Friday, August 7. Kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET (NWSL+).

The updated 2026 Orlando Pride Schedule, presented by Orlando Health, is below:

Date Opponent Venue Time (ET) Broadcast

Sun., March 15

Seattle Reign FC Inter&Co Stadium 4 PM Victory+

Fri., March 20

Denver Summit FC Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Victory+

Wed., March 25

Chicago Stars FC Martin Stadium 8 PM Victory+

Sun., March 29

Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium 7 PM Victory+

Fri., April 3

Angel City FC Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video

Fri., April 24

Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium 5:30 PM Victory+

Sat., May 2

Washington Spirit Inter&Co Stadium 4 PM ION

Fri., May 8

NC Courage Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video

Tue., May 12

Boston Legacy FC Gillette Stadium 8 PM Victory+

Sat., May 16

Denver Summit FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park 8:45 PM ION

Sun., May 24

San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium 7 PM Victory+

Fri., May 29

Bay FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+

Fri., July 3

Angel City FC BMO Stadium 10 PM Prime Video

Fri., July 10

Kansas City Current Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video

Wed., July 15

Boston Legacy FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+

Sat., July 18

Utah Royals FC America First Field 8:45 PM ION

Fri., July 24

Chicago Stars FC Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Victory+

Fri., July 31

NC Courage First Horizon Stadium 8 PM Prime Video

Fri., Aug. 7

Racing Louisville Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+

Sat., Aug. 15

Portland Thorns Providence Park 8:45 PM ION

Sun., Aug. 23

Washington Spirit Audi Field 4 PM ESPN2

Sat., Aug. 29

Utah Royals FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+

Sun., Sept. 6

Houston Dash Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM Victory+

Fri., Sept. 11

Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium 8 PM Prime Video

Sat., Sept. 19

Portland Thorns Inter&Co Stadium 4 PM ION

Sun., Sept. 27

Bay FC PayPal Park 5 PM ESPN

Fri., Oct. 2

San Diego Wave Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video

Sun., Oct. 18

Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium 1 PM CBSSN

Sun., Oct. 25

Gotham FC Inter&Co Stadium 3 PM CBSSN

Sun., Nov. 1

Seattle Reign FC Lumen Field 5 PM TBD







