Bay FC Signs Defender Brooklyn Courtnall to New Three-Year Contract Through 2028 Season

Published on January 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has signed defender Brooklyn Courtnall to a new three-year contract. Following her acquisition via trade from the North Carolina Courage Dec. 11, the new agreement keeps the Southern California native in the Bay Area through the 2028 season. She is one of 21 players set to return in 2026, the club's third NWSL campaign.

After making her professional debut as a member of the Courage earlier in the season, Courtnall joined Bay FC on loan in August, making her club debut Sept. 13 at Orlando Pride. She featured in seven matches for Bay FC, including her first NWSL start Sept. 21. She finished 2025 with 12 appearances across all competitions, including three with North Carolina, scoring her first professional goal in exhibition action July 25 against Liga MX Femenil side Chivas.

"Bay FC feels like home for me, so committing to this club long term was an easy decision," said Courtnall. "I believe in what we're building here, in the people around us, and in the direction we're heading. I'm excited to keep growing as a player, to compete every day, and to help this team achieve something special for our fans and for each other."

"We're thrilled to have Brooklyn continue with us," said Bay FC head coach Emma Coates. "She's the type of player we want to invest in, bringing professionalism and competitiveness every day. We're excited to see her grow and continue to make an impact this season, I'm sure Brooklyn will play a key part in the future of this club."

Prior to kicking off her professional career, Courtnall earned All-Conference honors in four consecutive seasons at the University of Southern California. She was one of the country's best collegiate players her senior season in 2024, earning First Team All-Big 10 honors and a First-Team All-American selection as the Trojans won the Big Ten Conference regular season title and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. Internationally, she represented Canada at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, appearing in all three of her squad's group stage matches.

Bay FC will return to action in 2026 for the start of its third campaign.







