Kansas City Current, Forward Amelia White Agree to Two-Year Contract Through 2027

Published on January 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Forward Amelia White, who recently concluded a four-year career at Penn State University, has signed her first professional contract with the Kansas City Current. White inked a two-year deal to keep her in Kansas City through the 2027 season, and she will join the team ahead of upcoming preseason training.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amelia to the Kansas City Current," said general manager Ryan Dell. "Her professionalism, competitive drive and dedication to getting better each day make her a perfect fit for our culture. Amelia is riding a wave of momentum after a standout senior season at Penn State, and this is just the beginning for her. She will add depth to our attack and we are excited to help her continue to develop here in Kansas City."

White started 53 of her 88 collegiate games with the Nittany Lions, logging nearly 4,500 career minutes and totaling 11 goals, 14 assists, 36 points and four game-winning goals. She amassed six goals and four assists as a senior in 2025 to double her previous single-season career high scoring mark en route to publishing a 16-point campaign, which ranked third on Penn State's roster. Her career-best five assists came during her junior season.

The Fort Wayne, Ind. native had a team-high three game-winning goals in 2025 which ranked eighth in the Big Ten Conference. Two of those game-winners were in Big Ten regular season action. The forward also tallied a goal and an assist against Army in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament for the first time in her career.

Her prolific senior campaign earned her a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Fourth Team as well as the All-Big Ten Second Team. White also landed on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2022, the same year she helped lead the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten Tournament title. She was part of four NCAA Tournament squads as her team advanced to the national quarterfinals in 2023 and 2024.

"I'm incredibly excited to begin my professional career with the Kansas City Current," said White. "This is a club with a clear vision, high standards and a competitive culture, and that's exactly the kind of environment I want to be in. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to make my dreams come true and I'm ready to work, grow and contribute in any way I can to the team's success!"

Internationally, White has spent time in the United States Youth National Team system at the Under-15, U-16, U-17 and U-20 levels. She was one of the U.S. U-17 National Team's leading goal scorers in 2019-20 with five goals before the 2020 Concacaf U-17 Championship and the 2020 FIFA U-17 World Cup were cancelled due to the pandemic. White received her first U-20 call-up in 2021.







